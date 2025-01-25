Roblox Forsaken Characters Tier List [UPDATED] (2025)

Forsaken in Roblox is a game reminiscent of Dead by Daylight and similar survival games. It takes the best parts of the killer/survivor dynamic and puts its own twist on it, creating a very exciting and replayable experience. If you’re trying to pick your go-to killer or survivor, check out our Forsaken Character tier list below.

All Forsaken Characters Tier List

Forsaken Killers Tier List

Here is the list of the best Killers in Forsaken.

S-Tier

c00lkidd: this is the best Killer in Forsaken because he’s got it all—he can punch hard, sprint faster than most, and jump to catch Survivors off guard. He is a simple, but extremely effective character. Plus, his signature ability summons two pizza delivery guys to hunt down and trap Survivors. He is the ultimate combo of speed, power, and strategy.

A-tier

1x1x1x1: he is a bit more complicated than other characters because of his unique abilities, but he’s still incredibly powerful. He can inflict Poison, Slow, and Glitched status effects on Survivors, making him a serious threat. His signature ability summons zombie versions of players he’s already killed, so the more kills he racks up, the stronger he becomes. The longer the game goes on, the deadlier he gets.

B-Tier

John Doe: John Doe is an unstoppable Killer. He can’t be stunned for long, making him a relentless threat, and his signature ability reveals all Survivor positions to him, keeping them constantly in his sights. With a high damage output, he’s a force to be reckoned with.

Forsaken Survivors Tier List

Here is a list to help you choose your Survivors in Forsaken.

S-Tier

Shedletsky : This is the best Survivor in Forsaken because he’s got some serious tricks up his sleeve. He can use a sword to slow down the Killer , giving him time to escape or strategize. Plus, he can chow down on fried chicken to heal himself—keeping him in the fight longer. He’s got the perfect mix of offense and defense.

: This is the best in because he’s got some serious tricks up his sleeve. He can use a to slow down the , giving him time to escape or strategize. Plus, he can chow down on fried chicken to heal himself—keeping him in the fight longer. He’s got the perfect mix of offense and defense. Chance: Chance is an extremely strong character if played right, but there’s a catch—his nature is all about gambling. Everything, from his abilities to his starting health, is random. If you get lucky, he’s easily the strongest Survivor in the game. But if you get unlucky, well, not so much. It’s all about coinflips him.

A-Tier

Elliot : he is a simple but super helpful character. He can make and throw pizzas to heal other Survivors , making him a key support player. Plus, the more he heals, the stronger he gets, gaining buffs that make him even more effective. He’s all about helping the team and getting better as he goes.

: he is a simple but super helpful character. He can make and throw pizzas to , making him a key support player. Plus, the more he heals, the stronger he gets, gaining buffs that make him even more effective. He’s all about helping the team and getting better as he goes. Guest 1337: this is a battle-hardened veteran with serious power. He starts with +15 Health, giving him extra durability right from the start, and his attacks pack a serious punch. He’s tough, tanky, and ready to take on any challenge.

That about does it for this Tier List. Picking the best character for your playstyle is essential to gain the edge over the other players. Keep in mind, all these characters cost money, so saving money for the right one is very important.

If you are looking to get ahead of the curve faster, check out our Forsaken Codes for some amazing freebies and rewards.

