Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1: All New Weapons

A new line of weapons comes with every new Fortnite chapter, and Chapter 6 is no exception. Fortnite Chapter 6 introduces a new line of firearms, from new Shotguns and SMGs to Assault Rifles, giving a breath of fresh air to the game’s weaponry.

New Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1

Veiled Precision SMG

The Veiled Precision SMG is by far the best new weapon in this Fortnite chapter, as it has an extremely fast fire rate that shreds through enemies and builds. The bullets easily bleed damage through builds, allowing you to keep dealing chip damage when the enemy is healing in a box. It also reloads quickly, so you can keep pressuring your opponents.

But the best of it all is the lack of recoil. The weapon has barely any recoil, and it comes with a red-dot sight attached. If you like to play aggressively and w-key a lot, then you should have this weapon in your loadout. You can also substitute it for an AR to save a slot, but you will struggle at long ranges as the damage falloff is high.

You can also get the Enhanced Veiled Precision SMG by defeating Black Rose, and it’s even more powerful.

Where to Find: Chests and Floor Loot

Weapon Stats Common Uncommon Rare Epic Legendary Damage 15 16 17 18 19 Fire Rate 10.3 10.3 10.3 10.3 10.3 Magazine 21 21 21 21 21 Reload Time 2.37 2.26 2.15 2.04 1.93

Fury Assault Rifle

There are only two new options for Assault Rifles this Fortnite season: the Fury Assault Rifle and the Holo Twister Assault Rifle. While some might prefer the scope of the Holo Twister, which can help in long-range duels, the fire rate and the hip-fire accuracy of the Fury AR are superior.

This is important because a lot of players like to run a Shotgun and AR combo and save the other slots of utilities like healing and mobility.

While the Holo Twister hits harder, the Fury is faster and has a bigger magazine size. But the choice between the two ultimately comes down to personal preference, as both of them are solid ARs.

Where to Find: Chests and Floor Loot

Weapon Stats Common Uncommon Rare Epic Legendary Damage 22 23 24 25 26 Fire Rate 7.45 7.45 7.45 7.45 7.45 Magazine 28 28 28 28 28 Reload Time 2.91 2.78 2.65 2.52 2.38

Sentinel Pump Shotgun

The Sentinel Pump Shotgun is your main Pump Shotgun this season. The only downside is its small magazine size of four, which runs out quite fast in a fight, forcing you to retreat and reload.

The damage is also a bit inconsistent; you find yourself hitting shots for 30 and 40 even when you had the crosshair lined up perfectly, but that’s the story of every pump ever.

Where to Find: Chests and Floor Loot

Weapon Stats Common Uncommon Rare Epic Legendary Damage 92 98 103 108 114 Fire Rate 0.85 0.85 0.85 0.85 0.85 Magazine 4 4 4 4 4 Reload Time 5.39 5.14 4.9 4.66 4.41

Twinfire Auto Shotgun

The Auto Shotgun has always been a unique weapon. While it’s often overshadowed by the Pump, it can be a very deadly weapon in the hands of the right player. The TwinFire Auto Shotgun is an automatic shotgun that can dish out tons of damage if you are in its effective range.

The reason most players prefer the Pump over the Auto is the range limitation; you have to be up close and personal with the enemy to make this weapon work. This is why players who like to jump into boxes can really benefit from the Auto Shotgun.

To put it simply, you need to have a really aggressive playstyle in Fortnite Chapter 6 to make weapons like this work, so if that’s you, try running the Auto Shotgun in a few of your games, and you won’t be disappointed.

Where to Find: Chests and Floor Loot

Weapon Stats Common Uncommon Rare Epic Legendary Damage 65 68 72 76 79 Fire Rate 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 Magazine 14 14 14 14 14 Reload Time 5.72 5.46 5.2 4.94 4.68

Holo Twister Assault Rifle

The Holo Twister is your average hard-hitting, slow Assault Rifle fitted with a sight. The best part about the Holo Twister is the accuracy and the low damage falloff. Plus, with the added scope, you can easily hit enemies at long distances.

This is the standard rifle that most players will be running this season, mostly because of the high damage and the scope. Plus, with all weapons being hit-scan now, the scope makes using this weapon very easy.

And because there are no snipers this season, the Holo Twister is your only choice for long-range combat. However, the weapon is slow compared to the Fury AR and can struggle a bit at close range.

Where to Find: Chests and Floor Loot

Weapon Stats Common Uncommon Rare Epic Legendary Damage 28 29 31 33 34 Fire Rate 5.55 5.55 5.55 5.55 5.55 Magazine 25 25 25 25 25 Reload Time 2.81 2.68 2.55 2.42 2.3

Surgefire SMG

Surgefire SMG is a solid SMG that is going to be overshadowed by the Veiled Precision SMG this season. Its main downside is that it takes a few shots to get up to its maximum fire rate, much like the minigun, and there is no first-shot accuracy.

But because there is a delay, it makes the SMG weak in fights. You usually shoot your pump and switch to the SMG to finish the opponent off, but you can get punished because of a delay. Its true strength lies in dealing damage through builds and pressuring enemies because it is faster than the Veiled at its maximum fire rate.

Where to Find: Chests and Floor Loot.

Weapon Stats Common Uncommon Rare Epic Legendary Damage 11 12 13 14 15 Fire Rate 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.25 Magazine 40 40 40 40 40 Reload Time 3.63s 3.46s 3.3s 2.13s 2.97s

Oni Shotgun

Oni Shotgun is by far the worst new weapon this Fortnite season. Don’t get me wrong; it is still viable if you can’t find another shotgun, but in most cases, the Twinfire and Sentinel shotguns are much better options.

Its major downside is the two-bullet magazine size, and unless you can manage to hit both shots consecutively, the weapon is mostly useless. It does have range, which makes it slightly better when compared to the other shotguns, but again, the small magazine is a major downside.

Where to Find: Chests and Floor Loot

Weapon Stats Common Uncommon Rare Epic Legendary Damage 77 82 86 91 95 Fire Rate 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.25 Magazine 2 2 2 2 2 Reload Time 2.42 2.31 2.2 2.09 1.98

And those are all the new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

