5 Games Like Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals has made a huge impact in the hero shooter genre. The 6v6 battles are intense; the destructible environments add excitement, and the roster of Marvel characters makes it stand out. But if you’re looking for similar experiences, there are plenty of games like Marvel Rivals.

5. Overwatch 2

While this might be an obvious entry, a lot of Marvel Rivals players are either coming from Overwatch 2 or are familiar with the game. However, Overwatch 2 is the closest match to Marvel Rivals offering a roster of diverse heroes, unique abilities, and objective-based team fights. With its 5v5 battles, each match requires coordination, strategy, and quick decision-making. Whether you’re playing as a tank to protect your teammates or a DPS hero to eliminate threats, every role matters in Overwatch 2.

The game thrives on hero synergies and counterplay. Some heroes can dominate in certain situations but teamwork is the ultimate key to victory. If you enjoy Marvel Rivals’ emphasis on abilities and character interactions, Overwatch 2 delivers that in spades with a well-balanced lineup.

Another highlight is its polished mechanics and smooth gameplay. Blizzard constantly updates the game with new heroes, maps, and seasonal events- keeping things fresh. If you want a refined hero shooter with years of content, then Overwatch 2 is a perfect pick.

4. Paladins

Paladins takes the hero shooter concept and adds a unique twist with its customizable loadout system. Unlike Marvel Rivals, where abilities remain fixed, Paladins allows you to tweak your champion’s skills using a deck-building mechanic. This means you can adjust your playstyle to fit different strategies making each match feel fresh.

The game’s roster is packed with colorful characters each filling a specific role in battle. Whether you prefer fast-moving assassins, heavy-hitting tanks, or backline healers, there’s a champion to match your preferred playstyle. Like Marvel Rivals, team coordination and ability usage are key but Paladins gives you more control over how your hero plays.

Accessibility is another strong point. The game is free to play, runs well on budget systems, and supports cross-platform play. If you’re looking for a fun hero shooter that doesn’t require a high-end PC, Paladins is an excellent alternative.

3. Fragpunk

Fragpunk brings chaos and strategy together. Every round players pick power-up cards that shake things up. These cards modify abilities making every match feel different. You can start with one plan and then suddenly switch things up when the game throws something new your way. No two matches feel the same, so staying on your toes is a must.

Kind of like Marvel Rivals, teamwork, and abilities are everything in Fragpunk. Heroes have unique skills but here’s the twist – you can change them mid-match. One second, you’re playing a defensive role, and the next, you’re going full offense with an entirely different loadout. If you like fast, unpredictable fights, Fragpunk keeps things fresh and exciting.

It also features destructible environments – walls crumble, cover disappears, and the battlefield constantly changes. This forces you to adapt and rethink your strategy on the fly. If you love watching the map transform as battles unfold, Fragpunk is definitely worth a shot.

Note: FragPunk is currently Early Access on Steam and will be available free-to-play on March 6th, 2025.

2. VALORANT

At first glance, VALORANT may seem different from Marvel Rivals, but both games share a strong emphasis on hero abilities and tactical play. Instead of a traditional hero shooter, VALORANT blends ability-based combat with precise gunplay, similar to Counter-Strike 2.

Each agent has unique abilities that can change the course of a match. Some heroes excel at setting up ambushes, while others provide vision, healing or movement boosts. Marvel Rivals players who love combining powers and planning strategies will find a lot to enjoy in VALORANT’s deep tactical gameplay.

Another key element is teamwork. Just like Marvel Rivals, success in VALORANT comes from communication, coordination, and mastering your agent’s role. If you want a game where smart ability usage and sharp shooting go hand in hand, VALORANT is a fantastic alternative.

1. The Finals

The Finals is an explosive, fast-paced shooter where destruction is part of the strategy. Unlike most hero shooters, this game revolves around fully destructible environments, allowing players to reshape the battlefield in real time. If you enjoy Marvel Rivals’ interactive maps, you’ll love how The Finals lets you blast through walls, create new sightlines, and turn cover into rubble.

The game also features different classes each with unique gear and abilities. Players can use gadgets like grappling hooks, deployable cover, or even invisibility to gain an edge. While it lacks traditional hero-based mechanics, The Finals still offers diverse playstyles, much like Marvel Rivals’ varied roster.

Its high-speed gameplay and objective-based matches make every round unpredictable. If you like Marvel Rivals’ mix of strategy and chaos, The Finals delivers a similar thrill in a completely destructible setting. It also supports crossplay, allowing you to play with your friends across different platforms.

And those are five games like Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

