Genshin Impact Fragrant Fantasy Event Guide

The newest update for Genshin Impact has brought a new event to perfectly introduce Emilie, the newest character to the game. The Fragrant Fantasy Event will have you juggling ingredients and hoping for the best unless you have all the info you need to make the perfect perfume.

Recommended Videos

How to Complete the Fragrant Fantasy Event in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Fragrant Fantasy event is a web event that can be accessed through the official web event page and logging into your account or by accessing it through Genshin Impact in the Special Events menu of the game.

In this event, players will mix ingredients in the form of cards to create different perfumes to give to either Navia, Furina, or Segewinne. They will give you a Report of their thoughts on the perfume and show how many other players have given that perfume to the character.

You will unlock Card Packs by completing the following daily missions. Each mission will give you 1x Card Pack.

Log into the Web Event Log into Genshin Impact Claim Commission Rewards two times Use 40 Original Resin Social Media Mission Watch Version 4.8 Summertides Scale and Tales Trailer on the official YouTube Channel

Each Card Pack will have five random Plant or Omni Cards. Pic three of the cards from the pack to mix together to create your perfume. Omni Cards work like wild cards as their use will result in a random Plant Card being added in its stead and will automatically blend a perfume you have not created before.

You can stack the same cards together to create Advanced Plant Cards. When you use three Advanced Plant Cards, you will create a Premium Perfume.

You also have the option of decorating your own perfume packaging. The event will provide a pattern for an unfolded box that you can color in, download the pattern, and then print out.

All Fragrant Fantasy Cards and Perfumes in Genshin Impact

There are six different Plant Cards and one Omni Card that you possibly draw with each Card Pack.

There are rules for mixing the different Plant Cards which can be found in the Perfume Handbook to the left of the screen. Some plants are not compatible with each other. The rules are the following:

Synthesizing the same flowers together = Advanced Plant Card

You can’t mix the Marcotte Flower and the Lakelight Lily

You Can’t mix the Lumidouce Bell and the Mint

You Can’t Mix the Bulle Fruit and the Wood

Card Appearance Lumidouce Bell Wood Bulle Fruit Marcotte Flower Lakelight Lily Mint Omni Card

There are many types of perfumes that you can make in the Fragrant Fantasy Event. Each one has a specific recipe. Each recipe has a Premium version that can be created using the Advanced Plant Cards.

Perfume Appearance Description Words Ingredients Orange Fields Sweet, Elegant, Mild Lumidouce Bell, Marcotte Flower, Bulle Fruit Journey Natural, Elegant, Deep Mint, Marcotte Flower, Wood Purity Gentle, Natural, Cheerful Mint, Marcotte Flower, Bulle Fruit Weeping Crystal Elegant, Fragrant, Mild Lumidouce Bell, Marcotte Flower, Wood Glimmer Clear, Sweet, Cheerful Lumidouce Bell, Lakelight Lily, Bulle Fruit Knight’s Farewell Gift Clear, Sweet, Gentle Lumidouce Bell, Lakelight Lily, Wood Summer Fairy Tale Cool, Clear, Natrual Mint, Lakelight Lily, Bulle Fruit Everlasting Promise Cool, Deep, Fragrant Mint, Lakelight Lily, Wood

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Fragrant Fantasy Event will run from July 9, 2024, until July 15, 2024. Throughout the week, you will be able to complete different objectives pertaining to the amount of perfumes you can make. Each goal or task you complete will result in Primogems, Mora, Hero’s Wit, or Mystic Enhancement Ore.

All rewards will be sent through the in-game mail as long as you log into your Hoyoverse account before completing any of the event tasks.

Task Rewards Make 3 bottles of perfume 20x Primogems

10,000x Mora Make 6 bottles of perfume 20x Primogems

40,000x Mora Make 9 bottles of perfume 20x Primogems

40,000x Mora Make 12 bottles of perfume 20x Primogems

40,000x Mora Successfully make 1 premium perfume 20x Primogems

4x Hero’s Wit Send 1 bottle of perfume to your companion 20x Primogems

4x Mystic Enhancement Ore Share the Fragrance report once 20x Primogems

4x Mystic Enhancement Ore

Check out Segewinne’s character build guide so you know what to give her along with the new perfume.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy