How To Acquire Resources After Destroying the Repository in The First Descendant – Vulgus Command Center

During the Tracking the Vulgus Command Center mission in The First Descendant, you will be tasked with investigating a suspicious battery pack. This will involve some horde fighting, and actually acquiring the resources after destroying the repository might be a bit confusing.

How To Acquire Resources After Destroying the Repository in The First Descendant

To acquire resources after destroying the depository, you will need to hit the burning depository with a melee attack. The first thing you will need to do is interact with the terminal that will be marked by the A and B waypoints.

After that, defend the blue-lit circle from all the enemies that will spawn in. If enemies make it inside, they will disrupt your progress, so take them out as quickly and efficiently as possible. I found an SMG to be fantastic here, as they will rush into close range. You can also use a launcher to take out large groups of enemies with ease. From time to time, large enemies will spawn carrying shields. Landing explosives beside or behind them is a great way to damage them quickly, or you can crack their shields by hitting them enough time with your weapons. There are also plenty of explosive barrels around to take advantage of.

Once you have defended the circle for long enough and the progress bar hits 100%, then the repository will pop up out of the ground and will be burning. Hit it with your melee attack, and the resource you need will pop off the top and fall to the ground, and the repository will fall back into its storage area.

Interact with the resource to pick it up, then take it to the main storage unit that spawned in at the start of the mission and put it there before moving on to the next area. There is no difference between the two depositories. Defend them until they pop up, then melee them and grab the item that drops.

Once this part of the mission is complete, you will still need to defend the Kingstone Surveillance Radar and hack the Vulgus Data Transmitter, so make sure you switch out any weapons that need to be replaced for more powerful options and use any upgrades that you may have gotten recently. It is well worth doing this often, as you might rapidly find yourself falling behind in health and damage if you don’t.

