‘How It Feels Being a Gojo Comeback Truther’: Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Are Certain It’s Not Gojover as the Manga Nears Its End

Ernesto Valenzuela
Published: Sep 23, 2024 05:16 am

Gege Akutami’s hit manga Jujutsu Kaisen only has one chapter left before it ends, and fans are still finding new ways to cope with losing their favorite characters. Case in point: fans of the character Satoru Gojo have desperately been combing the latest chapter for hints at his return.

Gojo has been dead since chapter 231 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, but the character has appeared in plenty of flashbacks since his demise. Whether it was to provide context for fights and different Jujutsu Sorcery skill sets or show his preparation before his battle with Sukuna, Gojo has still been prevalent in the series despite no longer being alive. Even the character’s body returns to the final big battle of the manga (albeit without the soul and personality of Satoru Gojo) as Yuta Okkotsu uses Kenjaku’s cursed technique to take control of the body of the strongest sorcerer of today.

Now that the dust has settled and Sukuna is defeated, the last few chapters of the manga have provided brief moments of closure for all the surviving characters. But with exposition-filled dialogue making the final chapters feel anti-climactic, Gojo fans are dissecting the panels for hints that their favorite character might be making a return.

Gojo Fans Desperately Want a Gojo Comeback

Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236, smiling broadly as he lifts his hand in a wave

Many fans have shared their coping mechanisms and complicated theories on social media, citing seemingly insignificant panels. Panels they claim are creator Gege Akutami hinting that Gojo is making a comeback, despite being cut in half.

Baeli on X has pointed to a specific panel from chapter 269 of the manga to make their theory more credible. They state in the post that “the chance that Gege [Akutami] would randomly choose 2:21 without thinking as the time in the clock panel, the same chapter that Gojo came back, is 0.01%, by the way.”

Other fans acknowledge the absurdity of thinking that Gojo would be making a return. User Cams on X tweeted, “How it feels being a Gojo comeback truther until the very last two chapters,” with a humorous video.

Gojo fans and fans of Jujutsu Kaisen will soon get their answer as to whether or not the character will return when the final chapter releases in less than a week.

