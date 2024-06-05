The Acolyte brings Star Wars fans into a new era for the live action series, and of course, we all want to know the how many episodes it will have. This guide will cover the full number of episodes you can expect and when they premiere.

Star Wars: How Many Episodes Will The Acolyte Have?

Image via Lucasfilm.

There will be a total of eight episodes for The Acolyte on Disney Plus. The first two episodes premiered on June 4, 2024, at 9 pm ET. Many shows on streaming dump a couple of episodes to start the season and then move to a weekly release schedule. The Acolyte is no different, so you will need to tune in on a weekly basis unless you wait until the end. All eight episodes of The Acolyte will be out by July 16, which is when the season finale premieres.

There will be one episode every Tuesday from June 11 to July 16, and they all premiere at 9 pm ET. This is par for the course for most Star Wars shows, and even shows outside of Disney Plus.

What makes this release model slightly confusing is the initial two-episode drop and the reviews that follow. Plenty of reviews for The Acolyte have covered the first four episodes. But we won’t see reviews based on the second half of the show just yet.

Will The Acolyte Get A Second Season?

We know for sure that there are eight episodes of the latest Star Wars show set in the High Republic. However, we don’t know whether there will be a second season just yet. Like anything else on Disney Plus, I’m sure it will rely heavily on viewer retention and ratings. Because of the era that The Acolyte takes place in, there is plenty of room to expand if the writers or Disney want to go further. Renewal is all speculation, though, and we just need to get through the initial eight episodes for the time being.

The Acolyte can be streamed now on Disney Plus.

