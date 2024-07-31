How To Attach and Remove Wires in Once Human

The power network at your base in Once Human is very important, and you’ll have to attach and remove wires multiple times for an optimal setup. Here’s how to attach and remove wires in Once Humanly.

How To Remove and Attach Wires in Once Human

Setting up your house’s electrical grid is essential, whether you’re trying to refine Acid or get some Deviated mushrooms. Here’s how the wire system works in Once Human.

Removing Wires

Removing wires in Once Human is simple, but it can be tricky in crowded areas. Follow these steps:

Enter Build Mode: Press the B key on your keyboard to enter Build Mode. Target the Wire: Hover your cursor over the wire you want to remove. The wire should be highlighted in blue. Remove the Wire: Press the R key to remove the highlighted wire.

If you’re struggling to select the correct wire, zoom in using your mouse scroll wheel for a better view and more precise control. This makes it easier to target the exact wire you want to remove without accidentally removing other structures. You can also enter flight mode by pressing ‘~’ while in build mode to make it easier to focus in on specific wires. Doing this will let you get very close to a wire.

Attaching Wires

Attaching wires is equally simple and crucial for powering your structures:

Enter Build Mode: Press B to enter Build Mode. Activate Wire Placement: Press the X key to start placing a wire. You’ll see a visual indicator of the wire following your cursor. Connect the Wire: Hover over the power source that you want to connect, such as a solar generator, and press X to attach one end of the wire. Then, walk towards the structure you want to power, like an electric furnace, and press X again to attach the other end.

The wire will snap to valid connection points on power sources and appliances, making it easier to connect them. If you’re using electrical connectors, you’ll need to manually connect the wires to each point. The most common mistake is failing to add a wire to the connector then to the generator or object you’re trying to power up.

Once Human is available to play now.

