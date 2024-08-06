How to Beat the Forsaken Giant in Once Human

The Forsaken Giant in Once Human is a challenging boss that can be frustrating, but it’s entirely beatable with the right strategy. This fight goes way beyond simply dodging attacks because you’ll need to be on your toes and understand the boss’s weaknesses and attack patterns.

How to Defeat the Forsaken Giant in Once Human

Location and Preparation

Make sure your server is in Phase 4 of Once Human to access the Forsaken Giant boss fight. Go back to the Teleportation Tower and head towards the Forsaken Monolith in Red Sands. This tower will require activation first. Walk down the long pathway, and once you arrive, quickly run straight ahead, avoiding all the enemies in the way. Head up the stairs to locate the Rift Beacon and Giant.

Before engaging, ensure your gear is optimized for this battle. Use weapons with high fire rates and good accuracy, like the Blue AK, AWS Bingo, or Revolvers. Equip gear that boosts your Crit Rate, Weapon Damage, and Weak Spot Damage to maximize your attacks.

Strategy and Tips

Target Weak Spots: The Forsaken Giant has glowing red areas that are its weak points. Focus on these spots, including the head, to deal the most damage. Keep in mind these weak spots will change throughout the fight, so stay alert.

Collect Tears: During the battle, the Giant will drop tears. Collect these to temporarily stun it to gain a crucial window for attacking without retaliation.

Movement and Dodging: The Giant loves to dish out sweeping and projectile attacks, so be quick on your feet. Watch for when your character lights up red, indicating that the Giant is about to target you. Change positions quickly to avoid being hit, as repeated hits can collapse parts of the arena.

Environmental Awareness: Watch for falling debris and energy blasts while you fight. These environmental threats are no joke and need to be taken seriously, as they’ll cause severe damage.

Use Potions: Keep your health and sanity in check by consuming health potions and other replenishment items when necessary. Assorted canned fruits can boost your weak spot damage by 25% if your sanity is above 80%.

Phases of the Fight

Phase 1: In the beginning, the Giant will remain dormant and not attack until you do. First, shoot at the red glowing targets on its left bicep, head, and other parts of its body, and be mindful of its attacks, including sweeping hand movements and projectiles.

Phase 2: New weak spots will appear on its palms, and your focus should be on these areas while dodging the increased frenzy of attacks. During this phase, the Giant will summon smaller enemies called elites to distract you. Eliminate these quickly so you’re not distracted from the main boss.

Phase 3: The fight becomes even more difficult in this phase, as Arbiter enemies will also join in. You should prioritize defeating the Arbiters first to minimize the combined attacks from all sides. The best strategy is to stay mobile and use the environment for cover. Target the Giant’s rotating weak points, which may include the stomach, head, and palms. Keep an eye out for the Giant’s tears and use them strategically.

Rewards

You’ll get the following rewards for defeating the Forsaken Giant in Once Human:

Energy Links

Ciphers

Nutcracker Deviant

Snuffed Pipe

Once Human is available to play now.

