How To Beat Whiteclad Noble in Black Myth: Wukong

The Whiteclad Noble is a roadblock on the way to completing Chapter 1 in Black Myth: Wukong. It’s the second-to-last hurdle before you face off against the final boss of Chapter 1, so check out the guide below to see how to defeat the Whiteclad Noble.

How To Defeat the Whiteclad Noble in Black Myth: Wukong

Whiteclad Noble is a strong story boss. Screenshot by The Escapist

For starters, the Whiteclad Noble is an extremely quick and agile boss that has close-range and long-range attacks. While spam dodging can help you with some of its close-range moves, you’ll need to learn the timing of its other attacks to dodge at the correct times. If you dodge too early or too late, Whiteclan Noble will attack from afar and close the gap quickly on you with its sword, dealing massive damage.

The most important thing to remember about Whiteclad Noble is that it has two distinct phases. The first phase sees the boss move around using their legs, which still allows them to be fairly quick. After you deplete the noble’s health bar, the second phase begins, refilling the boss’ entire health bar. The second phase transforms Whiteclad Noble into a half-serpent, and the boss now has a snake’s body. This allows them to move even faster.

Whiteclad Noble First Phase

Timing dodges is the key to the Whiteclad Noble fight. Screenshot by The Escapist

The first phase of the fight with Whiteclad Noble needs to be about taking as little damage as possible. You don’t want to completely deplete your Gourd during the first phase, as the second phase is tougher, and you need as much HP as possible.

To stay healthy, my advice is to use the Immobilize spell right from the start of the fight. You can deal more damage with it if you unlock the spell Spark, which allows you to deal additional damage if you immobilize an enemy when they’re about to attack. Using Immobilize at the start of the fight lets you deal free damage to Whiteclad Noble and refill it immediately so you can use it again later on.

Immobilize is your best friend. Screenshot by The Escapist

When you’re done attacking with Immobilize, I also recommend using the Red Tides spell, which you can acquire from defeating Guangzhi in the first area of Black Myth: Wukong. Red Tides allows you to transform into Guangzhi and use its fire-staff attacks. All the damage you receive while Red Tides is active doesn’t apply to your character’s main HP, so you’re dealing free damage to Whiteclad Noble when it’s active. It’s important to keep Red Tides active as long as possible.

Once you’ve used both of your spells, I suggest staying as close to Whiteclad Noble as you can. Dodge when the boss starts swinging its sword and attack after you dodge. There’s usually going to be a two or three-second window when the boss doesn’t attack and sits still. If the boss backs up to do one of its water attacks, dodge them but try to move closer and closer to their location. Then, you can strike after the attack is done.

Whiteclad Noble Second Phase

During the second phase of the fight, Whiteclad Noble has many of the same attacks, but they’re delivered faster or in a slightly different way. The water attacks now come at you with greater speed and force, and the boss’ close-range attacks have an extra swing or two.

Choose your attack window correctly. Screenshot by The Escapist

Whiteclad Noble’s most dangerous attack during the second phase is a long-range attack that sees them charge at you in an instant. If they connect, it deals massive damage to your health. Once again, you want to use Immobilize and Red Tides if you have them available. I also suggest using any Spirits you might have acquired during the second phase of the fight.

Many of the same strategies and timings you used during the first phase apply to the second phase. Attack Whiteclad Noble after they string some attacks together and dodge frequently. As long as you’re smart about your attack window, dodge with the right timing, and use your spells to your advantage, you’ll be able to take down the boss in no time.

And that’s how to beat Whiteclad Noble in Black Myth: Wukong.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation.

