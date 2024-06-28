How to Catch Bushi Noct in Palworld

Bushi Noct is a new Dark-type version of the samurai Pal in Palworld that arrived with the Sakurajima DLC. You can see exactly how to catch Bushi Noct and all of its stats in the guide below.

Bushi Noct Location and How to Catch it in Palworld

As you might have guessed from Bushi Noct being a Dark-type, the new Pal variant can only be found when the moon rises in Palworld. If you try to look for Bushi Noct during the day, you won’t have any luck. However, as soon as nighttime arrives, you can begin looking for the Pal.

Specifically, you have to search around the new Sakurajima Island, which contains Pals level 40 and above. As such, if you’re not at least roughly level 40 yet, you’ll likely have to hold off on trying to capture Bushi Noct. Fortunately for any properly-leveled trainers, Bushi Noct can spawn all over Sakurajima Island, as seen in the map screenshot below:

Bushi Noct’s spawn locations in Palworld. Screenshot by The Escapist

Bushi Noct can be a wide range of levels in the wild. I found mine at level 53, but others are at a lower level as well. The Pal tends to be alone when wandering around its spawn location, but you may see other nighttime Pals as well, such as Sootseer.

As Bushi Noct is found at higher levels in Palworld, you need to use a Legendary or Ultimate Sphere to capture it. I went with a Legendary Sphere when Bushi Noct was at low HP and I had roughly a 20% capture rate, for reference. An Ultimate Sphere might not be necessary to capture the Pal, but it increases your odds dramatically.

Bushi Noct’s Stats in Palworld

For those of you wondering if Bushi Noct is worth adding to your party or not, take a look at all of its stats in Palworld below:

Partner Skill : Flash Blade (When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful laigiri.)

: Flash Blade (When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful laigiri.) Element : Dark and Fire

: Dark and Fire Work Suitability : Kindling Level 2, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 3, Gathering Level 1, Transporting Level 2

: Kindling Level 2, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 3, Gathering Level 1, Transporting Level 2 Possible Drops: Flame Organ, Ingot, Medium Pal Soul

Bushi Noct’s stats in Palworld. Screenshot by The Escapist

And that’s everything you need to know about finding and catching Bushi Noct in Palworld.

