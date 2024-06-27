How to Catch Sootseer in Palworld

Sootseer is one of those Pals in Palworld you’ll never be able to catch without knowing its exact location on the map. Here’s how to find and catch Sootseer in Palworld.

Sootseer’s Location and How to Catch it in Palworld

Sootseer, Pal No. 118 in the Paldeck, is a new Pal that arrived with the Sakurajima DLC in Palworld. So, it likely won’t surprise you to learn that Sootseer is found on Sakurajima Island. Unlike every other Pal that spawns on the island, though, Sootseer can’t be caught in just any old spot.

You can see where that spot is on the map screenshot below:

Sootseer’s spawn location in Palworld. Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll find Sootseer in Palworld roaming the cemetery on the east side of Sakurajima Island. But only at night. If you visit the cemetery during the day, you won’t see this ghost. You will encounter Yakumo and Dogen, though. Yakumo in particular are very hostile.

As with all other Pals on Sakurajima Island, Sootseer spawns in the wild at levels 40–50, so you need to be at the proper level before trying to catch it. Moreover, you also need to have the right kinds of spheres to capture Sootseer in Palworld. I recommend using an Ultra or Legendary Sphere, as Sootseer has a decent capture rate with those spheres. You also need to weaken it to achieve a higher capture rate.

Sootseer spawns near the graves in the cemetery. Screenshot by The Escapist

Sootseer is a Dark and Fire-type in Palworld, so using a Water or Dragon-type, such as Jormuntide or Jetragon, is the best way to deal the most damage. However, Sootseer isn’t too powerful of a Pal, so you should be able to capture it with no problem either way.

Sootseer’s Stats in Palworld

If you’re curious about whether Sootseer is worth the trouble of capturing or not, check out all of its stats in Palworld below:

Partner Skill : Tomb Raider (Sometimes digs up Bone when assigned to a Ranch in your base.)

: Tomb Raider (Sometimes digs up Bone when assigned to a Ranch in your base.) Element : Dark and Fire

: Dark and Fire Work Suitability : Kindling Level 3, Handiwork Level 2, Gathering Level 1, Mining Level 1, FarmingLevel 1

: Kindling Level 3, Handiwork Level 2, Gathering Level 1, Mining Level 1, FarmingLevel 1 Possible Drops: Bone, Medium Pal Soul, Crude Oil

Sootseer’s stats in Palworld. Screenshot by The Escapist

From its stats, Sootseer is best-served as a base Pal, especially when assigned to a Ranch. Especially since it’s the first Pal that can passively find bones, which are necessary for cement and many medicines. Sootseer also has decent Work Suitabilities that make it a valuable addition to any base.

Palworld’s Sakurajima update is available now.

