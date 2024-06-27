How to Catch Yakumo in Palworld

If you’ve been looking for a lightning-fast Pal mount to ride around the map in Palworld, then Yakumo’s your dog. Here’s how to find and catch Yakumo in Palworld.

Yakumo’s Location and How to Catch It in Palworld

While Yakumo is a terrific addition to any party in Palworld, you’ll have to train up your team before you can even think about catching it. Yakumo is exclusive to Sakurajima Island, which only features Pals from level 40 and up. Moreover, the Pals on the new island can only be captured by using an Ultra Sphere or higher, so if you don’t have access to those, you’ll struggle to capture Yakumo or any of the new Pals.

Screenshot by The Escapist

As you can see from the map above, Yakumo only spawns in the central part of the island in between the two deserts that border the sea. This is the same biome where you’ll usually stumble across Dogen. You’ll usually find Yakumo in Palworld traveling by themselves. When you happen upon Yakumo, it will be immediately hostile towards you.

I recommend quickly throwing out your strongest party Pal and dealing damage to Yakumo. Its attacks aren’t too strong, but Yakumo here can be up to level 50, so they have the potential to hit hard.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Yakumo’s Stats in Palworld

Prior to setting out and trying to capture Yakumo, you can take a look at all of its pertinent stats in Palworld below:

Partner Skill: Birds of a Feather (Can be ridden. When fighting together, it becomes easier to encounter Pals with the same passive skill as this Pal.)

Birds of a Feather (Can be ridden. When fighting together, it becomes easier to encounter Pals with the same passive skill as this Pal.) Element: Neutral

Neutral Work Suitability: Gathering Level 2

Gathering Level 2 Possible Drops: Leather

Screenshot by The Escapist

Yakumo isn’t going to be much help at your base in Palworld. Shroomer takes that crown out of all the Sakurajima Island Pals. But it’s a fast mount that has an interesting Partner Skill which makes it good for farming other Yakumo for their leather. It can also learn plenty of attacks, so perhaps you could find a use for Yakumo in your party.

Palworld’s Sakurajima update is available now.

