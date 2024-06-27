Dogen is a strong base and combat Pal that arrived with the Palworld Sakurajima DLC. While it seems easy to capture, that’s not the case. Here’s how to catch Dogen in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

Dogen’s Location and How to Catch It in Palworld

For any low-level players out there, you won’t be able to add Dogen to your Paldeck until you’ve reached upwards of level 40. This is because Dogen is only available on the new Sakurajima Island, which features Pals level 40 and above. While you’re free to venture onto the new island at any time after downloading the DLC, I don’t recommend visiting there until you’re at the right level.

Once you make your way to Sakurajima Island, you can find Dogen in the central part of the map, in the same area where you’ll find Pals like Yakumo. You can find plenty of Dogen in the green area between the two deserts that take up the northeast and southwest parts of the island, as seen in the map screenshot below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Dogen in this area are found at levels 40-50, so you’ll have to use an Ultra, Legendary, or Ultimate Sphere to capture one. I strongly recommend using a Legendary Sphere, even if you weaken a lower-level Dogen, as the Ultra Spheres can take quite a while to capture the Pals on Sakurajima Island.

When fighting a Dogen, they can use powerful Neutral attacks, so you’ll want to send out your strongest party Pals to deal damage to them while you work on attacking from afar and throwing spheres. Fortunately, Dogen are often found wandering alone, so you should only have to deal with one at a time.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Dogen’s Stats in Palworld

If you want to take a look and see if Dogen is worth capturing or not, you can view all of its pertinent stats below:

Partner Skill : Homeward Prayer (When activated, moves to the closest base. Cannot be used within dungeons, etc.)

: Homeward Prayer (When activated, moves to the closest base. Cannot be used within dungeons, etc.) Element : Neutral

: Neutral Work Suitability : Handiwork Level 3, Lumbering Level 2, Medicine Production Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 2

: Handiwork Level 3, Lumbering Level 2, Medicine Production Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 2 Possible Drops: Bone

Palworld. Screenshot by The Escapist

As you can see from Dogen’s Work Suitability stats, it’s quite a strong base Pal to have, though Shroomer is the best of the Sakurajima Island Pals. However, Dogen’s Partner Skill can come in handy, especially if you’re in a pinch out in the wild and need to retreat.

Palworld’s Sakurajima update is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy