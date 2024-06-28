How to Catch Chillet Ignis in Palworld

Everyone’s favorite friendly dragon in Palworld has a fiery new form with the Sakurajima DLC. In the guide below, you can see how to find and catch Chillet Ignis and all of its stats in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

Chillet Ignis Location and How to Catch it in Palworld

Since it was introduced in the Sakurajima DLC in Palworld, it should come as no surprise that Chillet Ignis is only available on the new island. Unlike its icy counterpart, the Ignis version of Chillet is exclusive to Sakurajima Island and you can see it spawn there throughout the day and night. However, if you visit at night, you can also catch some other exclusive Pals, such as Sootseer. You can see Chillet Ingis’ exact spawn locations in the map screenshot below:

The spawn locations for Chillet Ignis. Screenshot by The Escapist

To find Chillet Ignis in Palworld, simply stick to the center of Sakurajima Island. Go past the mushroom wetlands and in between the two deserts that border the sea and you should see it with no issue. Chillet Ignis tends to stick out amongst the greenery on the island, as its bright pink appearance makes it difficult to miss.

As with all other Pals on Sakurajima Island, Chillet Ignis is found in the wild at level 40 and above. I managed to capture one at level 46, but your experience may vary. I don’t recommend trying to capture Chillet Ignis unless you’re at the right level and you have plenty of Ultra, Legendary, or Ultimate Spheres in your inventory. Those are the only spheres that can catch Chillet Ignis, so make sure you have plenty on hand before trying to capture it.

Chillet Ignis’ Stats in Palworld

To see whether or not Chillet Ignis is worth your time and effort in Palworld, you can view its pertinent stats below:

Partner Skill : Sparkling Weasel (Can be ridden. Applies Fire damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.)

: Sparkling Weasel (Can be ridden. Applies Fire damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.) Element : Dragon and Fire

: Dragon and Fire Work Suitability : Kindling Level 2, Gathering Level 1

: Kindling Level 2, Gathering Level 1 Possible Drops: Leather, Flame Organ

Chillet Ignis’ stats in Palworld. Screenshot by The Escapist

Chillet Ignis is a great addition to your party if you’re looking for a solid mount with a unique ability. While it won’t beat other Fire or Dragon types in Palworld, Chillet Ignis is cute enough that you might not care about stats.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy