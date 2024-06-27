Croajiro is a crime-fighting water frog is one of the most unique Pals in Palworld. Here’s how to catch Croajiro in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

Croajiro’s Location and How to Catch it in Palworld

Unlike some of the other Pals in the Sakurajima DLC, Croajiro isn’t limited to Sakurajima Island. While that’s the primary location to find it, you can find this frog all around the Palpagos Islands. But you won’t find a high level Croajiro unless you visit Sakurajima Island.

The Croajiro on Sakurajima Island are around level 40–45, so it can save you a lot of leveling time if you go straight there to catch one of the water frogs. Of course, if you’re not near that level yet, then you’ll want to avoid the new island and simply catch Croajiro in one of the lower-level areas of the map. Below, you can see all the possible spawn points for Croajiro in Palworld:

Screenshot by The Escapist

When you go to catch Croajiro, you’ll usually find them wandering near bodies of water. They can also spawn in fields and other locations. Croajiro won’t be immediately aggressive if you pass by it, but it can attack quite hard when threatened. It has a couple of Water-type moves that can deal serious damage to you and your Pals, so you want to catch it quickly.

If you visit Sakurajima Island to catch Croajiro, ensure you’re using an Ultra, Legendary, or Ultimate Sphere. Anything less and you won’t be able to capture the Pal, regardless of how low its health is. Croajiro on Sakurajima Island are also more aggressive, and will try to snipe your flying Pals. So, having a fast flying mount is ideal for getting around.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Croajiro’s Stats in Palworld

Before you venture out to capture Croajiro in Palworld, you can check out its full slate of stats below:

Partner Skill : Leap Stance (When activated, Croajiro swells its abdomen and channels its loyalty to build up energy. Climbing on top will propel the player high into the air.)

: Leap Stance (When activated, Croajiro swells its abdomen and channels its loyalty to build up energy. Climbing on top will propel the player high into the air.) Element : Water

: Water Work Suitability : Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 1, Gathering Level 1

: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 1, Gathering Level 1 Possible Drops: Pal Fluids, Cloth

Croajiro’s stats in Palworld. Screenshot by The Escapist

Croajiro’s claim to fame is its Partner Skill, which is quite useful in combat or when exploring the map. And while it’s a fun gimmick, Dogen and it’s ability to instantly teleport you to your base takes the cake. It can also be a decent base Pal, but it doesn’t have a high level in any Work Suitability.

Palworld’s Sakurajima update is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy