Dazemu is one of the new Pals available in the Sakurajima update in Palworld. Here’s how to catch Dazemu in Palworld.

Dazemu’s Location and How to Catch It in Palworld

Dazemu can be found in a few different locations. One location takes you to the new Sakurajima Island, while the other is in a more familiar spot.

Dazemu is classified as a sand bird, so it’s usually going to be found in the desert areas of the map. As you can see on the map below, Dazemu is located on the small patch of desert in the center of the main island, where Alpha Anubis is, and on the western side of Sakurajima.

When you reach these areas of the map, you’ll likely find that Dazemu aren’t often alone. These birds tend to travel in packs of three, which can make catching them rather difficult. They’re also prone to running away if they sense you’re a threat. You can get a jump on a Dazemu by approaching from behind, waiting until they’re asleep, or using a mountable Pal to outrun them.

As such, I recommend catching your first Dazemu in the desert area where Anubis is located rather than trying to catch one on Sakurajima. Dazemu in the desert are only around levels 18-20, whereas the Pals on Sakurajima Island are level 45 and up.

If you do try and catch the higher-level Dazemu, you’ll have to use at least a Hyper Sphere. However, an Ultra or Legendary Sphere will make the job much easier.

Dazemu’s Stats in Palworld

For those of you wondering if Dazemu is worth the trouble to catch, you can check out its stats in Palworld below:

Partner Skill : Sand Sprint (can be ridden, runs faster over sand)

: Sand Sprint (can be ridden, runs faster over sand) Element : Ground

: Ground Work Suitability : Gathering Level 2

: Gathering Level 2 Possible Drops: Bone

Palworld’s Sakurajima update is available now.

