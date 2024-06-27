Dazemu in Palworld
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Catch Dazemu in Palworld

The sand bird travels in packs
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 09:25 am

Dazemu is one of the new Pals available in the Sakurajima update in Palworld. Here’s how to catch Dazemu in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

Dazemu’s Location and How to Catch It in Palworld

Image of Dazemura running together in packs
Screenshots by The Escapist

Dazemu can be found in a few different locations. One location takes you to the new Sakurajima Island, while the other is in a more familiar spot.

Dazemu is classified as a sand bird, so it’s usually going to be found in the desert areas of the map. As you can see on the map below, Dazemu is located on the small patch of desert in the center of the main island, where Alpha Anubis is, and on the western side of Sakurajima.

Dazemu's locations on the map.
Screenshot by The Escapist

When you reach these areas of the map, you’ll likely find that Dazemu aren’t often alone. These birds tend to travel in packs of three, which can make catching them rather difficult. They’re also prone to running away if they sense you’re a threat. You can get a jump on a Dazemu by approaching from behind, waiting until they’re asleep, or using a mountable Pal to outrun them.

As such, I recommend catching your first Dazemu in the desert area where Anubis is located rather than trying to catch one on Sakurajima. Dazemu in the desert are only around levels 18-20, whereas the Pals on Sakurajima Island are level 45 and up.

If you do try and catch the higher-level Dazemu, you’ll have to use at least a Hyper Sphere. However, an Ultra or Legendary Sphere will make the job much easier.

Dazemu’s Stats in Palworld

For those of you wondering if Dazemu is worth the trouble to catch, you can check out its stats in Palworld below:

  • Partner Skill: Sand Sprint (can be ridden, runs faster over sand)
  • Element: Ground
  • Work Suitability: Gathering Level 2
  • Possible Drops: Bone
Dazemu's stats in Palworld.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Palworld’s Sakurajima update is available now.

Post Tag:
Palworld
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.
twitter