There are two dozen new Pals to catch in the Sakurajima update in Palworld, and the Grass-type Lullu is one of them. Here’s how to catch Lullu in Palworld.

Lullu’s Location and How to Catch It in Palworld

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can only catch Lullu on the new Sakurajima Island in Palworld. The main island has no Lullu, so don’t bother looking at any of the old locations. Lullu is catchable in the center of the new island as well as some western spots.

You can find Lullu traveling in packs of two or threes or by itself, roaming the grassland. However, when Lullu sees you, it will immediately turn in the opposite direction and runs away. On foot, you won’t be able to catch Lullu in a straight line, so I recommend hopping on a mount and dealing damage to the Lullu you want to capture. You can also command your party Pal to deal damage to any surrounding Pals, which makes Lullu turn around and fight.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Lullus on Sakurajima Island are as low as level 42 but can get up to the upper 40s, so make sure you’re prepared for a Pal of that caliber. With a level 40 Pal, you need to use at least a Hyper Sphere to catch Lullu. However, an Ultra or Legendary Sphere will make the process much quicker.

Lullu’s Stats in Palworld

Finally, let’s go over all of Lullu’s stats so you can see whether or not the Pal is worth the trouble of catching in Palworld:

Partner Skill: Floral Boost (While at a base, Lullu fills the farm with good spirits, increasing the growth rate of crops)

Element : Grass

: Grass Work Suitability : Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 2, Medicine Production Level 2, Gathering Level 1

: Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 2, Medicine Production Level 2, Gathering Level 1 Possible Drops: Beautiful Flower, Red Berries

Screenshot by The Escapist

As you can see from Lullu’s stats, the Pal makes for a solid base addition with its work suitability and Partner Skill. While you can certainly use Lullu in combat, there are stronger Grass-types to use in Palworld for battling.

Palworld’s Sakurajima update is available now.

