How To Change Armor Color in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

While the default Space Marine blue is iconic, during your time in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 you will want to try something new, or more sinister. Fortunately, changing your colors is easy, and here’s exactly how you can do it.

How To Change Color in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

You can customize the colors of your Space Marine armor at any time while on the Battle Barge in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. This custom armor will carry through to all multiplayer modes, but will not be active for the campaign.

Here’s what you need to do to change up your look:

Head to the Armouring Hall on the Battle Barge

Choose Edit Armour from the bottom of the Armouring Hall menu

Press the Right Bumper or the PC equivalent to navigate to the Astrates Chapters menu

Pick one of the blank Custom Armour Set slots from the bottom of the screen

Choose your colors and leave the menu

If you’ve followed these steps then you should now notice the fresh look for your Space Marine. There is a lot of depth available for players to explore in this custom color system, with each separate portion of the armor available to color independently.

While a handful of colors will be unlocked from the start, you will need to play and earn more if you want to get the more unique colors that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has to offer.

How To Unlock New Armor Colors in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Players can unlock new colors in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 by using the Armouring Hall on the Battle Barge and gaining allegiance with chapters of the Space Marine faction.

So you can unlock their new colors now, here’s what you need to do:

Head to the Armouring Hall on the Battle Barge

Choose Edit Armour from the bottom of the Armouring Hall menu

Press the Right Bumper or the PC equivalent to navigate to the Astrates Chapters menu

Select Heraldry from the middle of the screen

Scroll through the Astartes until you find one that has the colors you’re after

Choose them and unlock their decal options in order until you’ve acquired the color that you’re after

It’s important to note that you must unlock the emblem or any option that is available before the color to gain access to it. This can be frustrating as it will cost in-game currency. You can earn this from playing PVE and PVP multiplayer modes, so we suggest grinding out some games before trying to spice up the look of your Space Marine.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available to purchase on Steam, Epic Games, Xbox Series, and PS5 now.

