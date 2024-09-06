How To Change Class in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has a lot of options for players to switch up their playstyle but the most significant is the class system. Whether you’re a beginner, or someone looking to try something new, here’s how to change class.

How To Change Your Class in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Changing Classes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is predominantly done through the Armoury Hall on the Battle Barge, but it can also be done when swapping game modes between Campaign and either Operations or Eternal War.

When changing game modes away from Campaign you’ll be asked to select a class, but if you later decide you want to try something new, here’s how to do it from the Armoury Hall.

Visit the Armouring Hall on the Battle Barge by walking to the location or fast-traveling Interact with the computer Press the left or right bumper to navigate across to the class you’d like to play Exit the Armouring Hall

Now once you have left the computer interface you will notice that your Space Marine is the class that you last viewed. From here just go into Operations or Eternal War and play as your chosen class it is that easy!

It is important to note that this class will only be available for use in PVE and PVP modes, there’s no way to change your class during the Campaign. Another thing you need to consider is the fact that during Operations every individual player must use a different class, so if two people in your party are using the same, somebody will need to go and change.

If you want to 100 percent Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 then you’ll need to try out every class that is on offer, and truthfully this is one of the most enjoyable things about the game. There’s a ton of variety between these classes and something to suit everyone’s playstyle, so make sure you take the time to work out which one is right for you.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available now on Xbox Series, PS5, and PC.

