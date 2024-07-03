How to Change Colors in The First Descendant

The First Descendant is a gorgeous game with some excellent character designs, but one thing that feels lacking is the sheer amount of customization offered by other games. So, can you change your default armor color, or are you stuck looking bland in The First Descendant?

Recommended Videos

Can You Change Skin Colors in The First Descendant?

Screenshot by The Escapist

While the option to change the color of your default skins was available in the Beta for The First Descendant, it appears that this option has been removed in the final version of the game. If you’ve purchased a Premium Skin, however, you will still have the option to change parts of the colorway, incentivizing players to purchase some of the fancier skins.

While there is no clear reasoning beyond the incentivization of purchasing higher-quality armor to remove this particular option, we can only hope that Nexon will reverse this decision and allow players to customize their gear, regardless of the skin they are using.

Screenshot by The Escapist

As you hover over premium skins in the Descendant Skins menu, you will see an option to Change Color if the particular armor will allow you to do so. In this example, a skin like Dark Matter will allow you to change the colorway, while the Panda outfit will not make any cosmetic changes to the character model.

Related: How to Unlock Bunny in The First Descendant

Even certain premium models, such as Ultimate Bunny, for example, will not allow you to edit their color schemes. As The First Descendant continues to grow and evolve, I’m hoping that the ability for further customization will also come alongside these updates.

If you have purchased a new set of armor and want to change it, select the Change Color option, and then use the Dyes that you have obtained to dye portions of your clothing. For example, Dark Matter’s helmet has three customizable slots, so you can get creative with it and make it the best looking in all the land.

And that’s everything you need to know about changing the color of your armor in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 & PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy