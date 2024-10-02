Throne and Liberty is out now, and it’s taken MMORPG fans by surprise. It sees you step into the world of Solisium, and you’re not limited to some stock character, either. If you want to make your avatar more you, here’s how to change your appearance in Throne and Liberty.

Recommended Videos

How To Choose Your Character’s Appearance in Throne and Liberty

You can create your own character in Throne and Liberty and, if you’re prepared to pay real money, change their appearance afterward.

When you first launch Throne and Liberty, you’ll be asked to pick from a male or female character. They both look fairly generic, but that’s just the beginning. They’re just the base for your character. You’ll then be whisked off to the character creation screen where you have so many options to choose from.

Here are the aspects of your Throne and Liberty character’s appearance that you can customize:

Face

Eyes

Eyebrows

Nose

Mouth

Ears

Makeup

Hair

Body

Outfits

You can’t make your character very bulky and can only alter your character’s height a little, presumably because they need to fit within the game’s hitboxes, so there’s no creating a squat D&D-style dwarf. But each of these categories has sub-features, so, for example, for eyes, you can change your iris color and pupil size.

When you’re done, select Start Game, and you’re good to go. But what if you want to change things later? That’s where it gets tricky and a little pricey.

Related: How To Auto Run in Throne and Liberty

How To Change Your Appearance in Throne and Liberty After Starting

Once you’ve created your character, if you want to create an additional character you can, but if you want to change the physical appearance of any character mid-game, it’ll cost you. You’ll need what’s known as an Appearance Change Ticket.

To buy one, go to the in-game menu and choose Shop, which is at the top right hand of the menu. Scroll down to Consumables, and you’ll see Appearance Change Ticket. It’ll cost you 250 Lucent, Throne and Liberty‘s in-game currency, which translates to $4.99 in dollars. Or, at least it would if you could buy 250 Lucent. The lowest amount of Lucent you can buy is 500 Lucent, which costs $9.99.

If you’ve decided to bite the bullet, reasoning you’ll find a use for that other 250 Lucent later, then go back to the main menu and, in Character, choose Mirror Boutique. Then, go to Change Appearance. This will let you change your appearance, and while you can access this at any time, you’ll need an Appearance Change Ticket to save your changes.

So, click/hold down the “Change Appearance” box at the bottom, and your appearance will be changed. Want to change your physical appearance again? It’ll cost you another Appearance Change Ticket.

You can change your outfit, which won’t cost you a penny, but that’s how to change your appearance in Throne and Liberty.

Throne and Liberty is available to play now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy