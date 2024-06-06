How to Complete Convalescence: Rootbound in Destiny 2

There’s a lost ghost out there and we need to bring it back! Here’s how to find the Ghost and complete Convalescence: Rootbound in Destiny 2.

How to Find the Ghost in Convalescence: Rootbound in Destiny 2

At the end of the Final Shape campaign you’ll be introduced to Micah, a Guardian Hunter who describes herself as a shepherd for lost Ghosts. And there are quite a few lost Ghosts in the galaxy, scattered around each of the worlds and activities. To unlock Micah’s first quest, you’ll need to grab the Ergo Sum exotic quest “Destined Heroes” from your Ghost, who will give it to you in the Lost City once you’ve finished the mission Iconoclasm.

Speak to Micah at her Conduit in the viewing room/arbor of the Lost City. She’ll give you the quest Rootbound. Once you have it, head to The Landing in the Pale Heart.

The Landing should be pretty familiar, but once you spawn in your goal will be to go straight across the map, edging right. You’ll pass under a stone arch and you’ll see a bridge in front of you and some tunnels to your right. Our goal is the Forgotten Deep Lost Sector.

Once you’ve found the tunnels, keep right and follow the path as it inclines. You’ll see an opening in the rock wall. Jump up into it, and you’ll find yourself in the Forgotten Deep Lost Sector. For the sake of this quest, you just need to fight your way through the Lost Sector until you reach the boss room.

When you’ve reached the boss room, you’ll see a tree immediately in front of you. But it might be a good idea to kill the boss and all its Hive before investigating it. Once the boss is defeated, return to the tree. There, tucked away between the roots, closer to the edge, is our Ghost!

Return to the Lost City and go into the viewing room. At the stairs near the viewing room’s entrance, your Ghost will be examining roots, which have grown. Interact with him to get a hopeful message. Then, interact with Micah’s Conduit to complete Convalescence: Rootbound and get a red border weapon. You should get the shotgun Someday!

That’s not the only quest Micah will give you, though. Next on the menu is Convalescence: Underbrush, which is all about helping that poor Ghost heal its damage.

Destiny 2 is available now.

