How To Complete Icedrift Hollow: Mid-Level in Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero features a limited-time event called Watch Your Step, where you must explore the Icedrift Hollow. Unlike most Hollows, the areas in this zone are quite unstable, and you need to be careful with your steps as you venture into the Mid-Level of the Icedrift Hollow.

ZZZ Icedrift Hollow: Mid-Level Easy Puzzle Solution

The first half of ZZZ‘s Icedrift Hollow: Mid-Level requires you to unlock several gates by pressing the blue switches. Although you can stand on top of these switches, the door won’t stay open unless there is an object continuously pressing down on them. Luckily, you can use the movable obstacles in the area to progress.

Level 1

The first puzzle in the Icedrift Hollow: Mid-Level Easy challenge is simple since you don’t have to worry about falling down. You just need to move the obstacle to the blue switch.

Push the obstacle to the corner and then move upward so it will change sides. Move down one room to push the obstacle on top of the switch. Once the door opens, you can grab the treasure chest and head to the second floor.

Level 2

The second level of ZZZ‘s Icedrift Hollow: Mid-Level Easy stage is a bit harder since you need to be careful of the fissures you create as you move. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Move up one room and push the obstacle until it reaches the edge. Go down and then turn left to grab a treasure chest. Move up until you can push the obstacle on top of the blue switch. Turn right and head to the second treasure chest. Pass through the gate and enter the third floor.

Level 3

The third level of the Icedrift Hollow: Mid-Level Easy stage raises the difficulty another notch since you need to press two switches. The path is a bit more tricky since you also need to grab two treasure chests.

Head left until you can reach the first treasure chest. Go down and push the obstacle until it reaches the switch. Turn right and go up until you are next to the second obstacle. Push the obstacle to your right to activate another switch. Pass through the gate, grab the treasure chest, and reach the finish line.

ZZZ Icedrift Hollow: Mid-Level Challenge Puzzle Solution

If you think the Easy stage is difficult, things get even more tricky in ZZZ‘s Icedrift Hollow: Mid-Level Challenge stage. Besides grabbing treasure chests, you must also collect all the Investigation Samples.

Level 1 – 2

The first and second levels of the Icedrift Hollow: Mid-Level Challenge stage are connected. In the first level, you can find two blue switches, but there are no obstacles you can use. You must immediately head to the second floor, using the fissure on the bottom right.

Enter the second floor via the fissure. Grab the first Investigation Sample. Push the first obstacle up one room. Turn right and push the second obstacle into a fissure. Push the first obstacle to your left. Drop the first obstacle into the second fissure.

Once the two obstacles drop on top of the switches on the first floor, you can return to the first level via one of the smaller fissures you created. Then, you need to pass through the gate to grab the second Investigation Sample. There will be another fissure on the bottom left that will take you to the second floor. This time, you can grab the third Investigation Sample and enter the third level.

Level 3

In the third level of the Icedrift Hollow: Mid-Level Challenge stage, you must press three switches at once. Besides that, you also need to grab two more Investigation Samples. Here is the solution:

Head up to grab the first Investigation Sample. Turn right and push the first obstacle on the switch. Go down, turn left, and go down again. Push the second obstacle to the switch. Go down, turn left, and grab the third sample. Push the last obstacle and head to the finish line.

That’s everything you need to know about solving the Icedrift Hollow: Mid-Level puzzles in ZZZ. For more Zenless Zone Zero content, you can check out our tier list of the best characters.

Zenless Zone Zero is available now.

