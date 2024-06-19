There are plenty of weekly and daily things to do in Destiny 2 if you want to reach the max Power level cap. If you’re wondering how to complete Ritual Activities in Destiny 2, here’s what you need to know.

What are Ritual Activities in Destiny 2?

First off, let’s talk about what Ritual Activities actually are in Destiny 2. If you’re a newcomer or a lapsed player coming back to the game after a long break, you might be feeling a bit lost when it comes to Ritual Activities.

To put it simply, Ritual Activities are simply the weekly missions you can do with each reset in Destiny 2. Specifically, you can complete them by taking part in the Ritual playlists in your Director, and knocking out Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit game modes.

How to Start Ritual Activities

Bring up the Director, and look at the bottom of the screen for three different playlists you can tackle. Select either the Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit playlists and start them, and play through the modes to clear your weekly Ritual activities.

Vanguard Activities

If you’re going through the Vanguard playlist, here are the game modes you can expect to encounter:

Strikes and Battlegrounds

Nightfalls and Grandmaster Nightfalls

Strikes are the easiest of the bunch, and they’ll cycle through previous Strikes that you’ve unlocked in Destiny 2 so far. Nightfalls are far tougher, requiring at least some coordination in your fireteam, especially with the introduction of modifiers.

Crucible Activities

For the Crucible playlist, you’ll be going through all of Destiny 2‘s PvP modes including Control, Rumble, and Competitive.

Gambit Activities

Finally, Gambit is Destiny 2‘s PvPvE mode where two teams must focus on taking out enemies on their side of the arena while trying summon Blockers to disrupt the enemy team. You’ll be collecting Motes by defeating enemies, which you can use to summon Blockers and also summon a final Primeval boss you must defeat in order to win.

And that’s everything you need to know about completing Ritual Activities in Destiny 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to complete the Dual Destiny quest and how to get the Exotic Khvostov.

