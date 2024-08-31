Image Credit: Bethesda
The Athletic Supporter Challenge in BitLife in an article detailing how to complete it
Image via Candywriter
How To Complete The Athletic Supporter Challenge in BitLife

This is an interesting one to say the least.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Aug 31, 2024 03:17 pm

It’s time to show our support from the sidelines, now that the Athletic Supporter Challenge has gone live in BitLife. We’ll need to do some wacky stuff if we want to complete this challenge, so buckle up and get ready for the shenanigans.

BitLife Athletic Supporter Challenge Walkthrough

This challenge isn’t one of the most difficult, but can still be strangely challenging. Here’s what we’ll need to do to finish off this challenge with ease:

  • Be born in the United Kingdom
  • Join the table tennis team in secondary school
  • Date 5+ famous athletes
  • Become a massage therapist
  • Become a physical therapist

Without a doubt, there’s going to be some troubles here, so it’s time for tea and crumpets as we prepare to make our way to the UK.

Do note, however, if you’re hoping to take on this challenge, you’ll need the Athlete DLC pack.

How To Be Born in the United Kingdom in BitLife

An image showing how to be born in the UK in BitLife for the Athletic Supporter Challenge
Screenshot via The Escapist

When starting a new life, you’ll have the option to select where you’re born. In this stage, you can choose to be either male or female, but you’ll need to select the United Kingdom as the place where you would like to be born. You can choose whichever city you are born in; that doesn’t matter here.

How To Join the Table Tennis Team in Secondary School

For those unfamiliar with how schooling in the UK works, Secondary School would essentially be considered Middle to High School, so while you’re aged 11 to 17 or 18, you should try to join the Table Tennis team. As long as you’ve been keeping up with a mild bit of athleticism, you should have no problem getting onto the team.

How To Date 5+ Professional Athletes in BitLife

If you’ve successfully become a Table Tennis fan, you can try to go Pro, as long as you have the DLC required. You’ll need it for this particular step, as you can only date a Professional athlete if you’ve become one yourself. If you’re hoping to nail this part, ensure you’re keeping an eye on your Looks. I would guess that a Professional athlete would want to be seen with someone with high Looks ranks, so keep on going to the gym and taking care of yourself if you want to knock this part out of the park.

You can meet up with other folks via dating apps, or you can try and see if you can meet up with them during events. Either way, you can make this part happen with ease as long as you’re still an athlete yourself.

How To Become a Massage Therapist in BitLife

While you’re hoping to become a professional athlete, you’ll also need to go to University if you’re hoping to become a Massage Therapist. Thankfully, you can decide to do this later in life if you’ve found that the pressure is too hard. You’ll need at least a Community College degree if you’re hoping to apply for a role as a Massage Therapist, but once you get that degree, apply for roles and hope that you get hired.

How To Become a Physical Therapist in BitLife

Much like becoming a Massage Therapist, you’ll need to work on your Smarts, and then try to get yourself a Degree in Physical Therapy. This can be done by going to University and trying to get the role of your dreams. You should have some money left over from your time as a Professional Athlete if you’re hoping to pay off your loan quickly.

And that’s all there is to completing this challenge this time around. Sure, it’s not super difficult, but it’s going to be rather time-consuming, so be sure that you’re ready to reach for the stars.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android

