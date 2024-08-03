How To Complete The Love Isle / Isle of Love Challenge in BitLife

Get ready to go on a dream vacation, as we gear up to tackle the Love Isle challenge in BitLife. There are 5 increasingly difficult steps we’ll need to overcome, so grab your suitcase and get ready to hit the beaches as we complete this challenge together.

BitLife Love Isle Challenge Walkthrough

To complete the Love Isle BitLife challenge, we’ll need to complete the following steps:

Be born in Aruba

Hook up with 10+ people before the age of 30

Undergo plastic surgery 3+ times

Develop a gambling addiction

Only hook up with partners who have 50+ looks

While this one may be a little shallow, this challenge requires us to look deep within. Let’s get started on the latest BitLife challenge.

How To Be Born In Aruba in BitLife

This is going to be the easiest step of the challenge, as Aruba is not difficult to be born in. Choose if you would prefer to take on this challenge as a male or female, and select Aruba as the place where you’d like to be born. From here, start working and getting some extra money, as you’ll need plenty of cash if you’re hoping to get all that plastic surgery down the line.

How To Hook Up With 10+ Partners in BitLife

This is a multifaceted part of the challenge since you’ll need to ensure two simple things; that you’re hooking up with plenty of people before the age of 30 and making sure that their looks are above 50%. There are a couple of ways to do this, but the easiest is going to be by visiting the Love activity under the Activities tab. Select the option for a one-night stand, and study your possible suitors carefully. If they’re looking good enough, get ready for business.

Do this over and over again before the age of 30 to complete two steps of the challenge in one fell swoop. You can continue to keep up this promiscuous lifestyle afterward, but just keep in mind that you’ll need to hook up with hotties, or you’ll lose this challenge.

How To Get Plastic Surgery 3+ Times in BitLife

To get plastic surgery during the Love Isle challenge in BitLife, head into the Activities menu once again. From here, select the option for Plastic Surgery, and select what you’d like to have done. If you’re hoping for quick and easy without much recovery time, I would recommend getting Botox multiple times, as it’s cheap and effective. It’ll complete this part of the challenge for less than $1,000 so you can focus more on the important things, like hooking up.

How to Develop a Gambling Addiction in BitLife

This is a brutal challenge against your character’s self-worth, isn’t it? Developing a gambling addiction is going to be the same as it would likely be in real life; visit the Activities menu and select Casino. Keep going, spending money, and hitting jackpots until your character develops a gambling addiction. Quitters are just one spin away from winning it big, and your character is going to be the perfect embodiment of that during the Love Isle challenge.

Since we’ve covered how to complete the final step of the challenge above, we’re ready to call it quits. Or are we? We might be just a few seconds away from getting that 100% hotty, so maybe we should keep pushing our luck. No matter, if you don’t want to take a gamble on different add-ons and packs for BitLife, we’ve got you covered with our picks for the best of the best.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android

