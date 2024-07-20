How To Complete The Warrior Woman Challenge in BitLife

It’s that time of the week again, friends; the newest BitLife challenge has arrived and it’s time to show off that we’re a true Warrior Woman. Let’s find out how to complete this challenge easily, and what every step entails.

Recommended Videos

BitLife Warrior Woman Challenge Walkthrough

Below, you’ll find every step you’ll need to take to complete the BitLife Warrior Woman challenge;

Be born a female in China

Join the Army

Refuse a Medal

Retired from the Army after 1+ Deployment

Mourn a Parent’s Death

Related: Is Bitizen Worth It in BitLife?

Well, while this challenge may be slightly morbid by the end, the other parts should be a walk in the park. Let’s get ready to complete this new challenge together.

How To Be Born a Female in China in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

So, the first step that we’ll need to take is being born a Female in China. To do this, either start a New Life or complete the life that you’re currently doing and select the Country option. From here, select China, make sure you’re a female, and get ready to start this challenge on the right foot.

How To Join the Army in BitLife

Joining the Army is rather simple. Rather than pursuing higher education through College or university once you graduate from High School, you can select the option to join the Military. Make sure that you’re taking good care of your general health while you’re in school, and joining up with the Military should be a breeze. Select the Occupations tab, and select Military to join up.

How To Refuse A Medal in BitLife

If you’ve been putting the right foot forward, you may be offered a Medal for your service. Make sure that you’re going into the Jobs tab and putting in extra work to ensure that this can happen at some point in your Military career. Once you are offered a Medal, rather than accepting it, decline it. That’s all there is to this step.

How To Retire From The Military in BitLife

To retire or request a discharge from the Military after at least one deployment, you’ll want to select the Jobs tab in the bottom left of the screen. From here, click on Army, and then find the option to either retire or request a discharge. As long as your request is granted, you’ll be ready to move on to the final step.

How To Mourn The Death of a Parent in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

To mourn the death of a parent, you’ll first need to wait for one of them to pass away. Once they have, select the Relationships tab, and scroll to the bottom of the page. Find the name of the deceased and click on it, and you’ll find the option to Mourn their Death. Select this and complete the final step of this challenge.

Related: Is Bitizen Worth It in BitLife?

No matter if you’re a casual player who jumps in every once in a while to do these challenges, or you’ve purchased all of the best add-ons and packs for BitLife, it’s such a fun game to play, even if the challenges end on a sad note like this one.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy