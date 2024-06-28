Flair passes in EA FC 24 not only look cool but also can catch your opponents off guard. Learning the move is the way to go if you like showboating and embarrassing your opponents. Here’s how to do a Flair Pass in EA FC 24.

How to Perform a Flair Pass in EA FC 24

Flair passes look amazing, but executing one perfectly can take a bit of practice. You might give the ball away a few times before you get the hang of it. But once you understand the mechanics, you’ve got a fantastic skill to have in your arsenal.

Positioning Make sure your player is in a good position to pass. Flair passes are best used when you have a bit of space and want to add some creativity to your play. If you’re crowded by defenders, a regular pass might be a safer option. Controller Inputs PlayStation : Hold L2 and press X for a short pass or Square for a long pass.

: Hold L2 and press X for a short pass or Square for a long pass. Xbox : Hold LT and press A for a short pass or X for a long pass.

: Hold LT and press A for a short pass or X for a long pass. The key is to hold the flair button (L2/LT) while pressing the pass button. Your player will then execute a more stylish, visually impressive pass. Aiming and Timing Use the left stick to aim where you want the pass to go. Timing is crucial; if you do it too late, you might lose possession. Make sure you’re not under too much pressure from defenders, as flair passes can be slightly slower and more predictable than standard passes. Execution As you hold the flair button (L2/LT), press the pass button (X/A for short passes or Square/X for long passes). Your player will then execute a flair pass. The animation is a bit more extravagant, making it clear that it’s a flair pass.

Tips for Perfecting Flair Passes

Practice in Training Mode Use the training mode to get comfortable with the flair pass mechanics in EA FC 24. Experiment with different players to get a feel for the timing and aiming. Use Skillful Players Players with high skill ratings perform flair passes more effectively. Players with the Flair trait will execute these passes with more precision and flair, making them more reliable in tight situations. Mix It Up Don’t rely solely on flair passes. Mix them into your regular passing game to keep your opponents guessing. This unpredictability can make your attack more dynamic and harder to defend in competitive EA FC 24 modes. Watch Professional Gameplay Observing professional players can give you insights into when and how to effectively use flair passes during matches. You can learn a lot by seeing how the pros incorporate flair passes into their gameplay.

EA FC 24 is available now.

