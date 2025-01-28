When a new Call of Duty Zombies map comes out, players jump on to be the first to discover the location’s major Easter egg. However, other smaller mysteries usually reveal themselves first. Here’s how to do the free Perk Easter egg in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How To Get a Free Perk in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies

If you want to stick around Zombies for the long haul, Perks are going to become vital. They can provide boosts to health, speed, damage, and much, much more. Unfortunately, it can take a few rounds to get your hands on all of them, as they are placed within machines across the map. The Perks also cost a pretty penny, which can be a problem when money gets scarce in later rounds.

Thankfully, The Tomb features a simple Easter egg that offers you a free Perk. Here are all the steps to follow to complete it:

Have Napalm Burst attached to one of your weapons

Head to the Ossuary

Light up all six lamps in the room by shooting them

All Perks in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Since the Perk that drops during The Tomb Easter egg is random in Black Ops 6 Zombies, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with all the ones available in the game. Here’s a list of all the Perk-a-Colas and what they do:

Perk-a-Cola Name Perk Description Deadshot Daiquiri Aiming down sight automatically moves critical location. Increase critical damage to enemies. Death Perception Detect enemies through obstacles. Elemental Pop Firing a bullet may apply a random Ammo Mod. Jugger-Nog

Increase maximum health by 100. Melee Macchiato Adds a punch to the butt of a gun. PhD Flopper Immunity to all self-inflicted damage and status effects. Dive to prone triggers an explosion, which increases the higher you fall. Immunity from fall damage while diving prone. Quick Revive Reduces health regen delay time by 50%. Reduce the time it takes to revive an ally by 50%. Speed Cola Increase reload and armor replating speed bonus by 30%. Stamin-Up

Increase movement speed. Vulture Aid

Increases the variety of loot dropped from enemies. Additional loot takes the form of Essence Vials and small Ammo drops.

And that’s how to do the free Perk Easter egg in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies. If you’re looking for other secrets in the latest Call of Duty game, here’s how to do the mannequin Easter egg on Nuketown.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

