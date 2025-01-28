How to Earn Money (Coins) Fast in Necesse

Sure, you could theoretically craft everything you could ever possibly need in Necesse, but money talks in this game as well. Coins can be used for trading, which can also be very useful when you need certain items in a pinch. Here’s how to get money fast in Necesse.

Best Coin Farming Methods in Necesse

There are two main ways to make money in Necesse: by farming bosses, or by selling specific types of crops. Both methods are equally viable, and it really comes down to your personal preference and play style when choosing one. I’ll go over both methods in more detail down below.

Farm Mysterious Portal Bosses

The first Coin farming method is by killing bosses in the Mysterious Portals. You can get scrolls for Mysterious Portals just by exploring the dungeons early on in the game, and once you have some basic gear equipped, spawn the Evil’s Protector boss and just keep farming it for loot you can sell.

The loot can be sold to the Pawn Broker for about 500 Coins, and if you don’t need them, the Demonic Bars can also be sold to the Gunsmith. That being said, I do recommend keeping a few Demonic Bars on hand for crafting purposes.

Farm Sunflowers and Wheat

Sunflowers and Wheat are by far the most lucrative crops for selling in Necesse. And the best part is, they’re easy to farm and sell.

Your first step is to make sure that you have a happy and satisfied farmer in your settlement. You can do this by feeding them good quality food, making sure they have a big room of their own, as well as furnishing their room with proper furniture. Happy farmers will work more efficiently, and also purchase your crops at a higher price.

After that, collect all of the Sunflowers and Wheat you can from nearby villages and settlements, and start farming them on your own land. Make sure to choose the Fertilize Zone option for your crop areas so that your farmers will fertilize them automatically.

Once they’re ready for harvesting, just sell your crops to your farmer.

And those are the best ways to get Coins fast in Necesse. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

