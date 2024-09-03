How To Escort Bosnok in Star Wars Outlaws

During the False Flag mission in Star Wars Outlaws, you must escort Bosnok out of the Imperial spaceship. Since the Gallusian refused to leave his belongings, you have to sneak him out alongside several crates into the Trailblazer.

How To Help Bosnok in Star Wars Outlaws’ False Flag Quest

After arriving at the data center in Star Wars Outlaws, you will encounter Bosnok who will help you delete the records if you agree to escort him out. Doing so requires you to sneak through a heavily guarded area, so you must be quick on your feet if you don’t want to get caught. Here’s what you need to do:

Exit through the other entrance in the data center.

Knock out the guard that is standing near the door.

Turn right and jump down behind a stack of black boxes.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Be careful when you are near this area because there is a patrolling trooper that sometimes looks over this section. Ensure that the trooper isn’t facing toward you when you jump down, or you will get caught. Once you’ve reached the lower floor, you can easily reach Bosnok’s sled.

Activate the Bosnok’s sled and use it as a cover.

Enter the room on the right side and access the computer.

Lower the barrier and proceed to the next area.

You need to use the sled as cover again to reach the next room.

Enter the control room to the right and use the computer.

How To Find Bosnok

This time instead of deactivating the barrier, Kay will accidentally cause the sled to go down into the lower chamber. You need to find Bosnok in Star Wars Outlaws by following the available path as follows.

Go through the open door and go down to the pipe.

Pass through the vent, which will take you to a balcony.

Screenshot by The Escapist

This is the part where you’re most likely to get stuck. Bosnok is trapped on an opposite balcony, and a red barrier prevents you from moving forward. Your only option is to open fire and eliminate the troopers. You have to kill any officers that are about to sound the alarm. A red bell symbol will appear above their head, signaling that you should prioritize them.

After you’ve killed all the enemies, you can destroy the yellow generator on the wall with your blaster. Then, you can finally climb past the energy barrier and into the vent. This will take you to a long hall where you will see a group of soldiers running toward you. Just hide behind a stack of boxes, and they will sprint past.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Eliminate the guard near the door and enter the control room. There will be two officers and one trooper in this area. Here’s what you need to do:

Wait for the first officer to join the other officer.

Take down the guard on the other side of the room.

Order Nix to attack one of the officers.

Take down the other officer before helping Nix.

Access the computer.

The next part will be all-out combat. Your goal is to survive until Bosnok’s sled can enter the Trailblazer. Luckily, there are some handy explosives that you can detonate to hurt the troopers. Once you get inside, you still need to escape from the Empire since they will try to hunt you down in space.

Star Wars Outlaws is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

