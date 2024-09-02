Where To Find the Missing T9 Astromech Droid in Star Wars Outlaws

When you explore Mirogana Market in Star Wars Outlaws, you can meet a Pyke Syndicate member who is searching for this Missing T9 Astromech Droid. This robot is located on a tall plateau, and you need to upgrade your Speeder to reach this area.

How To Complete the Missing Droid Quest in Star Wars Outlaws

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can start the Missing T9 Astromech Droid side quest in Star Wars Outlaws by listening to a conversation between two people in Mirogana Market. Just head up to the second floor and then go to the southwest corner. You can hear two men talking about a missing R5-T9 droid that has gone missing after getting captured by a group of pirates.

Kay will offer to retrieve the T9 Astromech Droid as long as the Pyke Syndicate member puts in a good word about her. The man agrees and gives you the rough coordinates of the last location of the robot. You now need to head toward the Grazing Fields east of Jaunta’s Hope.

If you look at the objective marker, you can see that the game says you can find the robot at the high plateau on the southeast side of the field. Now, many players may start to look for a cave entrance that they can get into. However, that’s just a red herring.

T9 Astromech Droid Location

Screenshot by The Escapist

You actually need to leap toward the top of the plateau using a nearby ramp. There are numerous red ramps that you can use to get to secret areas in Toshara. Unfortunately, you have to upgrade your Speeder first and unlock the Speed Boost ability.

You must complete The Mechanic Expert quest, where you need to steal a special tool from an Imperial facility. Luckily, there won’t be any guards in this building, but you must complete a platforming challenge.

If you have already upgraded your Speeder, you can just hold the RT button to accelerate and then X to activate the Speed Boost. Ensure that the timing is correct or else you will fall into the ravine. Once you successfully get to the top of the plateau, you can go to the center to find the missing T9 Astromech Droid trapped behind a red barrier.

Screenshot by The Escapist

I believe there is supposed to be a group of pirates in this section, but I got lucky and a wild beast took care of them. There was only one enemy left and I easily took him down with my blaster. Afterward, just push the button on the side to release the droid.

Before leaving the area, I suggest checking a tall ledge on the right side of the barrier. You need to order Nix to press a button to drop the ladder. If you climb up, you can find a treasure chest containing Yellow Tail Wrappings accessory for Nix.

Finally, you can teleport to the landing pad at Mirogana City to meet with the Pyke Syndicate member. Completing the Missing T9 Astromech Droid side quest won’t give you any credits, but you can increase your reputation with the Pyke Syndicate.

Star Wars Outlaws is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

