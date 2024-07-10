How to Farm Encrypted Neural Circuits in The First Descendant

There are over 60 research materials in The First Descendant, and most of them are quite difficult to find. This includes the Encrypted Neural Circuit, which can be farmed in The First Descendant, but fairly slowly.

Encrypted Neural Circuit Farming Method in The First Descendant

Right off the bat, you won’t be able to reliably acquire Encrypted Neural Circuits until you reach the Echo Swamp region in The First Descendant. While you will likely pick up a few of the resource in the regions before Echo Swamp, there’s no way to ensure you receive them until you’re past Vespers.

With that out of the way, let’s dive into all the possible missions that reward Encrypted Neural Circuits. Here’s a list of those missions:

Echo Swamp – Hazy Swamp

Echo Swamp – Environment Contamination Zone

Echo Swamp – Abandoned Zone

Echo Swamp – Arche Motion Sensor

Echo Swamp – Verdant Greenery

Echo Swamp – Emergency Landing Strip

Encrypted Neural Circuits can be found through these missions. Screenshot by The Escapist

All these missions can be completed on Normal Difficulty to loot Encrypted Neural Circuits. It’s worth noting that every one of the missions listed above offers a guaranteed drop of roughly three Encrypted Neural Circuits, but not all of the missions are worth doing.

If you want to effectively farm the resource, you want to pick the mission that’s the easiest and takes the least amount of time. In my opinion, the best farming method for Encrypted Neural Circuits comes from the Hazy Swamp mission in Misty Woods. This is an Extermination mission and only requires you to eliminate enemies for roughly two to three minutes. Then, a couple of Predator mini-bosses appear and once they’re dead, the mission is over.

The Hazy Swamp mission. Screenshot by The Escapist

The Hazy Swamp mission is right near a safe area and the fast travel point for Misty Woods. You’ll always get at least three Encrypted Neural Circuits as a mission reward, but the Predator mini-bosses can also drop three more of the resource. As long as you continually go back and forth to restart and complete the Hazy Swamp mission, you can easily earn upwards of 60-80 Encrypted Neural Circuits per hour.

This is the most reliable farming method I’ve found for Encrypted Neural Circuits in The First Descendant. However, other missions in Echo Swamp are decent as well, so you can always change things up if the Hazy Swamp mission starts to get too repetitive.

