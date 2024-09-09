How To Find Armoury Data in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

If you really want to be the unstoppable wall of armor, bullets, and blades, you’ll need Armoury Data. Here’s how to get and use Armoury Data in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

How To Find and Use Armoury Data in Space Marine 2

If you’re trying to upgrade your gear in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, you’re going to need to get quite a bit of Armoury Data. Unfortunately, Armoury Data is pretty hard to come by. You’ll primarily find it by completing Operations, which can be unlocked any time after completing the tutorial mission Rain of Fire.

During an Operation, there are several ways you can obtain Armoury Data. You can get it by killing Elite mobs that spawn, by finding Servo-Skulls that appear in random places around the map, usually near an ammo or resource cache, or by killing a boss.

Each Operation will have at least one Servo-Skull spawn in which you can claim. And, if you get close enough to it, you can usually see a blue outline of it through the walls. Supposedly, up to two Servo-Skulls can appear in a mission, though I’ve personally only encountered one in the Operations I’ve completed. If one player on your team claims it, it’s obtained for everyone in the squad. However, you must complete the Operation to reap the rewards. No loot for losing.

Every Type of Armory Data You Can Find in Space Marine 2

There are three tiers of Armoury Data: Master-Crafted (green), Artificer (burgundy), and Relic (gold). The Armoury Data you’ll obtain will be based on the threat level of the Operation.

Armoury Data Tier Operation Threat Level Master-Class (Green) Minimal, Average Artificer (Burgundy) Substantial Relic Ruthless

How To Use Armoury Data in Space Marine 2

If you found Armoury Data but you’re not quite sure what it’s for, you’re in luck. You can use Armoury Data by speaking to the cyborg wizard in the hub that’s accessible after the tutorial. This is the same way that you’ll change your class, alter your armor, and everything else multiplayer-related that’s not starting up the Eternal War.

By speaking to the cyborg wizard, you’ll be able to interact with your weapons and upgrade them. Early on, you’ll only need Master-Class Armoury Data to unlock the next tier, assuming you’ve amassed experience points as well. That means it’s well worth it to get as much Armoury Data as you can, especially if you want to unlock weapon tiers amongst multiple classes.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available to play now.

