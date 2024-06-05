Speaking to the Traveler is no easy thing! Here’s how to find the Blooming Deep Lost Sector in Destiny 2.

How to the Find the Blooming Deep Lost Sector in The Message in Destiny 2

The Final Shape has made Lost Sectors more than just quick murder jaunts. Now they’re part of the main campaign! And the Blooming Deep Lost Sector might be one of the hardest ones to find in the Pale Heart of the Traveler. To find the Blooming Deep Lost Sector, make sure you’re loaded into The Blooming in the Pale Heart.

Once you’re loaded in, head towards the massive leafless tree in the maps center, using its roots to avoid falling to the bottom where all the Hive are. You may notice the giant sigil we went through during Requiem on the left.

When you’re past the tree, keep going straight until you hit the green moss-stricken cliff wall. Once you’re close to the cliff wall, look to your right, over the thick roots that are clinging to the cliff. You should see a pretty well-hidden Lost Sector symbol. Unless, of course, you stand on the rock near the tree’s trunk. Which gives you a perfect view point!

Now that you know where the Lost Sector symbol is, just look up. It’s hard to see, but there’s a ledge with vines hanging over its lip, white flowers and even a smattering of butterflies. The telltale sign of the Traveler, still resisting against the forces of the Darkness. Jump up onto this ledge and follow the tunnel to find your way into the last Lost Sector in the Pale Heart.

If you’ve jump off and hit the “ground” floor of the Blooming at any point, you’ve likely gone off course. Just use the tree as your guide stone to find your way back. The Requiem campaign sigil should always be to your left side.

Destiny 2 is available now.

