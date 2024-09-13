Image Credit: Bethesda
Video Games
How To Find the Wetsuit in Critter Cove

Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
|

Published: Sep 13, 2024 03:39 pm

On the surface, Critter Cove might seem like it’s all about cultivating your island, creating a community, and finding joy in the little things. But it’s not. It’s about exploring the cold depths of the ocean. Here’s how to get the wetsuit in Critter Cove.

Table of Contents

How To Find the Wetsuit in Critter Cove

Once you’ve unlocked and staffed the clothing shop in Critter Cove, the shopkeeper (in my case Pokee) will tell you about a wetsuit blueprint she desperately wants to get her claws on. But finding the blueprint isn’t as easy as rummaging around in the ocean.

We’ll need to complete these steps:

  • Complete Rigs O’Malley’s quest
  • Create a Blast Charge
  • Grab the blueprints
  • Return to the quest giver
  • Give the quest giver 20 rubber

Help Rigs O’Malley

First, to get the blueprint for the wetsuit, you’ll need to take a detour to Rigs O’Malley, who’s located on Rigs’ Outpost on the very southern portion of the map.

Image of the Critter Cove map with a red circle imposed over a small grey icon in very bottom

Once there, speak to him and he’ll ask you to fix his stairs, which will require the following three components:

  • Simple motor
  • Gear
  • Metal pipe

It’s a good idea to bring these with you preemptively to cut down the number of trips back and forth. If you don’t have any motors that you can covert, dive beneath the rig to find some below.

Once his stairs are back in working order, he’ll “reward” you by telling you how to cultivate underwater plants. However, you’ll still need to do the dirty work. Dive beneath the rig and deconstruct eight underwater planters.

Image of an underwater planter beneath rig's outpost in Critter Cove

If you can’t find eight, that’s okay. You can leave, rest, and come back, and they should have respawned. Once you’ve deconstructed eight, you’ll automatically learn how to make a Blast Charge. You can then go up to Rigs and you’ll find that he’s now an Oil vendor.

But before you go, be sure you have enough supplies to make 20 rubber, which we’ll need at the end of the quest. Rubber costs oil, so if you don’t have enough oil or rubber, now’s a good time to grab some.

How To Make a Blast Charge

Next up, we’ll need to make a blast charge. To do that, we’ll need the following:

  • 3 Electronic Parts
  • 1 Oil
  • 1 Broken Clock

You can get electronic parts by dismantling anything electronic, and there’s quite a few of those machines in the Sunken Ruin buildings. Oil can be purchased from Rigs. But the Broken Clock can prove difficult to find.

Image of a clock on the wall of a very short hallways underwater in Critter Cove

The most common place to find a Broken Clock is in the Sunken Ruins inside of buildings. Look at the walls, and note that they’re generally pretty large and hard to miss. Here’s where I found one.

Image of the map of the Suken Ruins, zoomed in to show the player icon in the corner of a building

Once you have all the ingredients, you can quick craft it by pressing k. When you have the blast charge, make your way to the white northmost building.

Image of a wolf on a boat looking at a white building covered with plants in Critter Cove

You’ll want to be on its west side, where you should see an opening.

Image of a map that's zoomed in to highlight the player's boat beside a building in Sunken Ruins

Swim through this opening and immediately take the stairs down two flights. Once you do, you’ll see a room that has a door with a place to put your Blast Charge. Interact with the door and it will blow open, revealing a room and the blueprint on the wall.

Image of a door underwater with a few tanks floating beside it.

Grab it, then return it to the shopkeeper.

Return to the Quest Giver

The quest giver will be thrilled with your success. But they won’t have the materials to make it on hand. That’s where you come in! You’ll need to give them 20 rubber, which can be crafted in a kiln or found by scavenging. Sometimes they can be dug up on islands, though this is pretty rare.

Once you have all 20 rubber, return to them and receive your very first wetsuit! Now you can plunge into the very depths of the ocean without losing health.

Critter Cove is available to play now.

Critter Cove
