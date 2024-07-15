How to Find & Use the Stone-Sheathed Sword in Elden Ring

Shadow of the Erdtree introduced a plethora of new weapons to Elden Ring, but the Stone-Sheathed Sword stands out as one of the most intriguing. This guide will help you find and use this weapon, transforming it into either the Sword of Darkness or the Sword of Light.

Finding the Stone-Sheathed Sword in Elden Ring

There are several ways to get the Stone-Sheathed Sword in Elden Ring. It can be found in each of these locations within the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC: Fog Rift Catacombs, Ruins of Unte, and Ancient Ruins of Rauh. You should keep in mind that each area has unique challenges and prepare accordingly.

1. Fog Rift Catacombs

The earliest and arguably easiest place to find the Stone-Sheathed Sword is the Fog Rift Catacombs. Located northwest of Castle Ensis in Gravesite Plain, you’ll need to cross the Ensis Greatbridge and follow the path to find the catacombs’ entrance. Inside, you’ll encounter three sets of spike traps. Stand on the edge to bait the traps, revealing a hole. Jump in to be transported to a higher platform. Jump off, then turn around to repeat the baiting trick. At the top, find the sword in the right corner of the room.

2. Ruins of Unte

Another location is the Ruins of Unte in Scadu Altus. Navigate through the main gate of the Shadow Keep and stop at the bottom of the stairs guarded by the Fire Knight. Next to the boats guarded by Vulgar Militiamen, find a ladder leading to a waterfall. Follow the path to a room with the Domain of Dragons painting. Strike the right wall to reveal a passage leading to a stone coffin that transports you to the Castle Watering Hole. From here, head to the Ruins of Unte, where you’ll find the altar containing the Stone-Sheathed Sword after defeating two Furnace Golems.

3. Ancient Ruins of Rauh

The final location is the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, accessible through Shadow Keep. Head through the Living Jar area and use the bridge to go west. Progress through the ruins, past the Furnace Golem, to reach the Rauh Ancient Ruins West Site of Grace. Navigate the scarlet rot-infested ruins to find an outdoor ledge with an invisible bridge. Cross the bridge to reach the altar containing the sword.

How to Use the Stone-Sheathed Sword in Elden Ring

Once you have the Stone-Sheathed Sword, you can transform it into either the Sword of Darkness or the Sword of Light. Each version has unique attributes and skills, and the transformation can be reversed at will.

Transforming to Sword of Darkness

To transform the Stone-Sheathed Sword into the Sword of Darkness, head to the Altar of Darkness at the Ruins of Unte. The altar looks similar to the one where you found the Stone-Sheathed Sword. Raising the sword here transforms it into the Sword of Darkness, a faith-scaling straight sword that deals holy damage and has the Darkness skill, which reduces holy damage negation in an AoE.

Transforming to Sword of Light

For the Sword of Light, head to the Altar of Light at the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. This altar also looks like the one where you found the Stone-Sheathed Sword. Raising the sword here transforms it into the Sword of Light, another faith-scaling straight sword with the Light skill, which fires rays of light in an AoE and temporarily boosts holy damage.

Tips for Using the Stone-Sheathed Sword and Its Variants

Skill: Square Off – The Stone-Sheathed Sword’s default skill, Square Off, allows for versatile attacks, either an upward slash or a running thrust.

– The Stone-Sheathed Sword’s default skill, Square Off, allows for versatile attacks, either an upward slash or a running thrust. Upgrades – Use Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade the Stone-Sheathed Sword. Any upgrades applied will carry over if you transform it into the Sword of Darkness or the Sword of Light.

– Use Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade the Stone-Sheathed Sword. Any upgrades applied will carry over if you transform it into the Sword of Darkness or the Sword of Light. Transformation Strategy – Choose the location for your first transformation wisely. The labyrinthine nature of some dungeons, like the Fog Rift Catacombs, can make repeated visits challenging.

– Choose the location for your first transformation wisely. The labyrinthine nature of some dungeons, like the Fog Rift Catacombs, can make repeated visits challenging. Switching Between Forms – The best thing about this weapon is that you can switch between the Sword of Darkness and the Sword of Light by revisiting their respective altars. This flexibility allows you to adapt your weapon for different boss fights and combat scenarios.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available now.

