How to Enter the Ruins of Unte in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

When you reach the Ruins of Unte in Elden Ring, there won’t be an obvious way to enter without some help from a Golem. To help you claim some more loot, this Shadow of the Erdtree guide will cover how you can easily enter the ruins.

Recommended Videos

Ruins of Unte Solution in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Craft a Hefty Furnace Pot and throw it in the dormant Furnace Golem to enter the Ruins of Unte. As soon as the flames from the Hefty Furnace Pot make contact with the top of the Golem, it will wake up and reveal the main entrance. The Golem is sitting directly in front of the ruins but you won’t be able to wake it up from there. Instead, you need to reach the balcony on the left side of the Furnace Golem so that you have a better vantage point. You can always try from the ground level, but it’s a waste of resources like the Furnace Visage.

Craft a Hefty Furnace Pot.

Climb the path to the left of the Ruins of Unte.

Equip the Hefy Furnace Pot.

Throw the pot into the dormant Furnace Golem.

Enter the new doorway.

Once you get to the small balcony on the left side path, equip the Heft Furnace Pot and swap it to your current consumable. Aim barely above the Furnace Golem to make full contact with the flames and the giant head torch. Aiming too low means it explodes outside, and of course, too high means you miss entirely. Direct contact with Messmer’s flames means the Golem will wake up and start attacking. But that’s your chance to enter the Ruins of Unte.

Related: How to Get Raksasha’s Great Katana in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Inside the ruins, you will find lush grass and a couple of different items to claim. The first is the Stone-Sheated Sword on the right side statue. Then you can find the Giant Golden Arc Incanation in a chest. That’s really all there is to claim inside so make sure to grab it all quick before the Furnace Golem roasts you alive.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy