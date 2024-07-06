How to Fix EA FC 24 Failed to Submit Challenge SBC

So, you are about to submit a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) to the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, but you get slapped with the “failed to submit challenge” error. It’s frustrating, right? Well, don’t worry. We have some simple fixes that can solve this.

How To Fix EA FC 24 Failed To Submit Challenge

First of all, what could be the possible cause of this error? One common reason is the high number of transactions completed in a short period. EA servers can get overloaded, causing communication errors. But there are a few simple workarounds to fix this issue.

Using the Web App and Companion App

If you face the error on your PC/console, try logging out of your Ultimate Team account. Make sure that you log out and open the EA FC 24 Web App. This app is super handy for submitting SBCs without running into the same issue. Load up the Web App, find the same SBC you were trying to submit, and give it another shot. Nine times out of ten, it works.

If the Web App still does not help, then you should go to your mobile device and try the EA FC 24 Companion App. Before you do, make sure both your game and the Companion App are fully updated to avoid compatibility issues. Submit the SBC through the Companion App, and, hopefully, you’ll get past that pesky error message.

Taking a Break and Resyncing Your Account

Sometimes patience is key. According to EA forums, this error can also occur due to the high volume of SBC submissions in a short timeframe. If you’re constantly seeing messages like “There was an error communicating with the FIFA Ultimate Team servers” or “Failed to submit challenge,” take a break. Step away from submitting SBCs for a couple of hours. During this time, play more games in FUT or engage in other activities to help resync your account with EA servers.

If the error still persists after a few hours, extend the waiting period a bit more before trying again. This method might sound simple, but it’s often effective. Letting the servers cool down can work wonders.

Why “Failed To Submit Challenge” Error Occurs in EA FC 24

Understanding why these errors happen can also help you manage your expectations. High server traffic, especially during peak times or major events, can lead to communication errors. EA’s servers struggle to keep up with the demand, resulting in these annoying interruptions.

Running into the “failed to submit challenge” error in EA FC 24 can be a real bummer, especially when you’re eager to complete your SBCs. But you can usually find a way around it by trying the Web App, Companion App, or simply taking a break and resyncing your account.

EA FC 24 is available now.

