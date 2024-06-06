Characters from MW2 standing in a line.
How to Fix Error Code 112 in MW2 and Warzone 2

Jackson Hayes
Published: Jun 6, 2024 01:42 pm

Modern Warfare 3 is going to pass the baton off to Black Ops 6 soon, but some players like to live in the past. However, while diving into an older game can be fun, it comes with challenges. Here’s how to fix Error Code 112 in MW2 and Warzone 2.

How to Fix Error Code 112 in MW2 and Warzone 2

Ghost in MW2. This image is part of an article about how to fix error code 112 in MW2 and Warzone 2.

Error Code 112 has been present in MW2 and Warzone 2 for a long time. It usually appears when there’s some kind of network connectivity issue, but as you know, that can mean a lot of things. So, before a controller gets sent flying across the room, here are some potential fixes to the problem:

  • Restart the Game
    • This is the solution to almost every bug in Call of Duty – and for good reason. A lot of the time, the issue is on the developer’s end, and the only way to sneak around it is to continue trying to load into the game. It’s not a guaranteed fix, however.
  • Check Internet Stability
    • The second way to tackle the problem is to ensure that your internet connection is solid. MW2 and Warzone 2 can be fickle games, with even the smallest hint of instability causing problems. So, resetting the internet may also make the bug disappear.

  • Check Server Status
    • If nothing on your end is working, it’s time to head to social media to check on MW2 and Warzone 2‘s server status. There may be an outage, and the good people at Call of Duty are probably already hard at work finding a solution.
  • Wait It Out
    • This is the last thing you want to hear, but there’s only so much you can do. Error Code 112 has been a problem for a long time, and you’re probably not going to be the one to find some magical workaround. So, it may be time to close the game, wait for a fix, and try a more peaceful game out.

And that’s how to fix Error Code 112 in MW2 and Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are available now.

