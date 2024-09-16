How To Fix Error Code 4201 in Genshin Impact

Errors and bugs are the unfortunate part of the gaming life. If you find yourself unable to play Genshin Impact because of Error Code 4201, you can try these solutions below.

Genshin Impact Error Code 4201 Solution

You will get Error Code 4201 in Genshin Impact if the game encounters a problem when attempting to connect to the internet. The best way to fix this issue is to find the source of this connection problem so you can reach the server.

Restart Your Modem or Router

The number one culprit of internet connection problems is your modem or router. The easiest way to fix it is by using the good old “turning it off, and then on again” method. Here are the basic steps that you may want to try:

Remove the power and Ethernet cables from your WiFi modem. Wait for two to three minutes until the device is fully powered off. Reconnect the power and Ethernet cables to your WiFi modem. Wait for the Internet light to return and try to connect again.

Server Maintenance

Another possible reason that you receive Error Code 4201 is server maintenance. This is pretty unlikely since HoYoverse usually gives you a heads-up if they are about to take down the server for a moment. Note that you usually cannot access the game for several hours when the developer plans to release an update.

Verify Game Files

Although unlikely, if you have any corrupted files, it may stop your device from launching the game. Luckily, you don’t need to rummage through Genshin‘s folder on your PC to check your game files. Here’s what you need to do:

Launch Genshin Impact launcher. Click the three bars beside the start button. Select Verify Game Files and press Ok.

Afterward, you can try starting Genshin Impact again to see whether Error Code 4201 is still there. If that still doesn’t work, then you can try the last method.

Restart Your Device

Computers and phones are complex devices, and sometimes, things just don’t work for any reason. If you still can’t connect despite ensuring there is no issue with your internet or game files, your device may be the problem.

Usually, the best way to fix this problem is by restarting your device. Note that you have to select the Restart option on the PC and not Shut Down. Windows has this annoying thing called Fast Startup that actually prevents your PC from fully powering off.

Genshin Impact is available for Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

