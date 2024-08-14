How to Fix Failed to Load il2cpp in Zenless Zone Zero

One of the worst things that can happen to Zenless Zone Zero players is the dreaded Failed to Load il2cpp error. If you need to find a solution to fix this issue, you can try the methods in this article.

Recommended Videos

Zenless Zone Zero Failed to Load il2cpp Error Solution

The Failed to Load il2cpp error is a rather common problem that plagues several games besides Zenless Zone Zero. There are several methods you can try to solve this bug and continue to play the game.

Repair Game Files

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first method you need to try before doing anything drastic is to repair Zenless Zone Zero‘s game file. You can try the following these steps:

Launch HoYoPlay Launcher. Click the three-white bar icons. Select Repair Now. Press Start Repair to confirm.

The launcher will scan your current game files and ensure there aren’t any missing or broken data that may impact your game. The process may take a long time, but you need to be patient. If you interrupt it, you may make matters worse by damaging more game files.

Related: Zenless Zone Zero [ZZZ] Codes

Reinstall Zenless Zone Zero

If repairing the game file doesn’t work to solve the Failed to Load il2cpp error, then you may need to reinstall the game. This will require you to uninstall the whole game and install it again. For PC players, you need to go to the Control Panel on your PC and select Uninstall Programs.

Mobile users have an easier time since they can go to the Google Play Store or the App Store to reinstall their games. PlayStation users can go to Storage in their Settings to uninstall any games on their device.

Another possible solution for the Failed to Load il2cpp error is to upgrade your graphic card driver. However, this method only works for PC players. One way to check whether or not there is an update is by using Device Manager.

Search for Device Manager. Look for Display adapters. Right-click and select Update Driver.

That’s everything you need to know on how to fix the Failed to Load il2cpp error. For more Zenless Zone Zero content, you can check out our post on all movie recommendations and the best characters in the game.

Zenless Zone Zero is available to play now on Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy