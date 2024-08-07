Bangboo 18 in Zenless Zone Zero.
Zenless Zone Zero: All Movie Recommendations

Extra cash!
Gabriela Jessica
|

Published: Aug 7, 2024 12:58 pm

While you will mainly work as a Proxy in Zenless Zone Zero, the siblings also run a movie-renting store as a front. Here are the best movie recommendations for your customers in Zenless Zone Zero.

Best Customers Movie Recommendations in ZZZ

Whenever you open your store in Zenless Zone Zero, you may have a chance to get a random customer that asks for a movie recommendation.

The customer will give you a paragraph of description, with the most important information highlighted. However, I still recommend fully reading the request, since some of them ask for a specific movie. But customers tend to have favorite movies they want to see in Zenless Zone Zero. Here’s what they’ll usually want to see:

CustomersRecommended Movies
SjalDon’t Touch
TravisStarlight Knight
Quirky GirlNever Overtime
Anxious Office WorkerFamily
Resting HousewifeTreCarls
Hapless ManBlack Tales
Unhinged WeirdoRookie’s Guide to the Hollow
Nostalgic GirlReturn to Gaillo City
Befuddled Mystery FanUnlimited Players
Bold ManAttack on Cyberz
Love-Crazed GirlLast Flight
Resting HousewifeSmall Body Big Crisis

Other Tips

The first two customers you may get are Sjal and Travis. You definitely do not want to give the wrong movie recommendations since these two people can become your initial video promoters in Zenless Zone Zero. Luckily, their requests are quite easy to guess, and you can get the movies at the start of the game.

The customer that may trip many players is the Nostalgic Girl. She’s asking for old movies that her grandfather watched when he was growing up. Now, you may feel that you can recommend her any Retro films, but she specifically only wants Return to Gaillo City. Weirdly enough, this movie focuses on the story of a group of Hollow Raiders.

Another tricky customer is the Resting Housewife. Instead of asking for a movie from a certain genre, she is specifically looking for a film about people turning into a Bangboo. The only way to find out the right movie recommendation is to read each film’s description; in this case, the answer is Small Body Big Crisis.

Except for Sjal and Travis, who will join your store and become video promoters, other customers won’t give you any special rewards. As far as I know, they will only give you extra money, usually around two thousand Dennies.

Zenless Zone Zero is available to play now.

