Zenless Zone Zero: All Movie Recommendations

While you will mainly work as a Proxy in Zenless Zone Zero, the siblings also run a movie-renting store as a front. Here are the best movie recommendations for your customers in Zenless Zone Zero.

Recommended Videos

Best Customers Movie Recommendations in ZZZ

Screenshot by The Escapist

Whenever you open your store in Zenless Zone Zero, you may have a chance to get a random customer that asks for a movie recommendation.

The customer will give you a paragraph of description, with the most important information highlighted. However, I still recommend fully reading the request, since some of them ask for a specific movie. But customers tend to have favorite movies they want to see in Zenless Zone Zero. Here’s what they’ll usually want to see:

Customers Recommended Movies Sjal Don’t Touch Travis Starlight Knight Quirky Girl Never Overtime Anxious Office Worker Family Resting Housewife TreCarls Hapless Man Black Tales Unhinged Weirdo Rookie’s Guide to the Hollow Nostalgic Girl Return to Gaillo City Befuddled Mystery Fan Unlimited Players Bold Man Attack on Cyberz Love-Crazed Girl Last Flight Resting Housewife Small Body Big Crisis

Other Tips

The first two customers you may get are Sjal and Travis. You definitely do not want to give the wrong movie recommendations since these two people can become your initial video promoters in Zenless Zone Zero. Luckily, their requests are quite easy to guess, and you can get the movies at the start of the game.

The customer that may trip many players is the Nostalgic Girl. She’s asking for old movies that her grandfather watched when he was growing up. Now, you may feel that you can recommend her any Retro films, but she specifically only wants Return to Gaillo City. Weirdly enough, this movie focuses on the story of a group of Hollow Raiders.

Related: Zenless Zone Zero [ZZZ] Codes

Another tricky customer is the Resting Housewife. Instead of asking for a movie from a certain genre, she is specifically looking for a film about people turning into a Bangboo. The only way to find out the right movie recommendation is to read each film’s description; in this case, the answer is Small Body Big Crisis.

Except for Sjal and Travis, who will join your store and become video promoters, other customers won’t give you any special rewards. As far as I know, they will only give you extra money, usually around two thousand Dennies.

Zenless Zone Zero is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy