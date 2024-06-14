How to Fix Fortnite Failed to Download Supervised Settings Error

Are you having problems trying to get into Fortnite? Is it spitting angry error messages at you? Well, here’s how to fix the Fortnite “failed to download supervised settings” error so you can get back to earning Battle Stars and Victory Royales.

Are the Fortnite Servers Down?

There are a few possible fixes for this Fortnite error, but the first thing to do is to check that the game’s servers aren’t down. To do this, there’s a couple of things you can do.

First, go to Epic’s own Server Status page here and click on the plus next to the Fortnite section. If you see mention of an outage, that means there’s an issue you can do nothing about. So, it’s time to close the game and try something else out for a bit.

If there’s no error, it could still be down, but Epic just hasn’t updated that page yet. Go to the Fortnite section of Down Detector and see if there are reported outages.

If Down Detector is reporting problems, don’t worry – Epic is likely aware of the issue and on the case. The official Fortnite Status X page will typically update players, keeping them aware of any ongoing issues and whether a solution is on the way.

At the time of this article’s most recent update, June 14, 2024, the issue is indeed on Fortnite‘s end, which means there’s nothing you can really do until it’s fixed. If you’re reading this article at any other time and the above tools are saying things are fine, then read on!

How to Fix the ‘Failed to Download Supervised Settings Error’ in Fortnite

If neither page mentions any kind of system-wide error, it could be an issue with your PC or console. In that case, there are a few things to try.

Check you have an active internet connection by opening up another online game visiting a website

Try rebooting your PC or console

Disconnect your PC or console from the internet, then reconnect

Try turning your router on and off

Those fixes could work, but if you’re still getting the “failed to download supervised settings” error while trying to get into the game, it’s more likely to be an issue on Fortnite‘s end. It’s entirely possible you’re experiencing the error before any other tools have reported the problem. That’s not what anyone wants to hear, but these things happen, and Epic Games has done enough for its fanbase to earn a bit of a grace period when it comes to errors. So, sit tight and wait for things to work themselves out. Battle Royale isn’t going anywhere.

And that’s how to fix the Fortnite “failed to download supervised settings” error.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

