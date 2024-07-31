How to Fix Lavenderbeard Error in Sea of Thieves

There are a few different errors that can halt your voyage on Sea of Thieves but the Lavenderbeard error can be more confusing than most. To get you back to sea, this guide will explain how you can fix the issue.

How to Fix the Lavenderbeard Error in Sea of Thieves (SoT)

Image via Rare.

Wait for maintenance to be completed or reinstall your game client to fix the Lavenderbeard error. In most cases, standard maintenance is what causes the issue to appear. As you attempt to log in, there are technically no servers to play on and you will need to wait for any updates to finish. I recommend checking the server status for Sea of Thieves itself or returning to the game when the error stops appearing.

If maintenance has concluded for the game and you still need to fix the Lavenderbeard error, you have more options. Your first step should be to reinstall the game. There is a chance for the newer version to clash with the older client you have downloaded. It’s not ideal but reinstalling the game client can quickly align the servers with the latest data on your console or PC. Hopefully, that allows you to jump right back onto the open ocean but there is one more fix you can try if all else fails.

On PC specifically, there can be issues with the Xbox account linking. Relink your Xbox account to Steam so that the data can sync and you’re allowed back into the live client. Along with the accounting linking, you can alter some of your firewall settings to allow for more access. Almost all of the possible solutions to fix the Lavenderbeard error involve syncing back up with the latest version of the game. So ensuring there are no barriers preventing the sync is the real goal without using any exploits.

Sea of Thieves is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

