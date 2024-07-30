What Is the Burning Blade Exploit in Sea of Thieves? (& How to Do It)

Captain Flameheart has returned in Season 13 of Sea of Thieves, and to make as much gold as possible, players are using a Burning Blade exploit. In this guide, we will explain what the exploit does and how it can be done with other players or by yourself.

How to Use the Buring Blade Exploit in Sea of Thieves

Image via Rare.

To use the Burning Blade Exploit, disconnect your Ethernet just before completing the ritual in Ancient Temples and then spam the completion before reconnecting. Along with that, you can hit the “complete the ritual” option at the exact same time as other players to get more than one completion. In both cases, you will end up with multiple rituals that are added to an overall streak and will increase the value of the Burning Blade.

Disconnect from your ethernet before spamming the ritual completion button. Then reconnect for a massive streak.

Hold the “complete the ritual” button at the same exact time as your crew mates for multiple completions at once.

Of the two exploits mentioned, the ethernet is much more effective. Depending on how many times you “complete” the ritual in the Ancient Temple before reconnecting, you can reach a streak of nearly 30. Within a matter of one minute, you have the progress and the value of numerous hours of Flameheart world events. Of course, this is unintended for the game and I wouldn’t be surprised if rewards are retroactively changed after a fix arrives in the game, so use this at your own risk.

The second Burning Blade exploit in Sea of Thieves is still unintended but is much less ridiculous. With a full squad, the most you can get is four rituals done in a single attempt. Only this time you stay connected to the internet per usual and you coordinate when each player “completes” the ritual. Everyone needs to hold their button at the exact same time for the process to work. Otherwise, it still counts as one for the full party.

That’s all there is to know about the Burning Blade exploit in Sea of Thieves. Just remember that using that comes at a risk to your spoils and curses.

Sea of Thieves is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

