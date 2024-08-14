A lot of games, especially ones in Early Access, deal with problems out of the gate. Madden NFL 25 is no exception, with players dealing with a couple of different issues while playing Superstar mode. Here’s how to fix Madden 25 Superstar mode not working.

How To Deal With Superstar Mode Not Working in Madden NFL 25

The first issue players are running into while playing Superstar is the mode being unable to load into it. Some are getting stuck on the main menu for a long time, as the game doesn’t allow them to choose a position and start a career. The best course of action to take care of this problem is to close and reopen the game. Restarting the console is the next step, but most of the time, the game will take care of matters after getting a fresh start.

The second problem is a bit more complicated and a lot more frustrating. Several players on Reddit are reporting an issue where they’re unable to complete the combine. That obviously means Madden 25 Superstar mode is not working properly, as stopping the player from moving onto the draft process and getting picked by a team shouldn’t be part of the game. The fix some are using is failing the drills. Unfortunately, teams won’t like that, and it may cause the player to drop down draft boards.

Slipping in the draft should be familiar to gamers importing their Road to Glory players from College Football 25 because that game makes them earn the starting spot. Things are different in Superstar mode, but a little extra work is better than abandoning the player for good.

And that’s how to fix Madden NFL 25 Superstar mode not working.

Madden 25 is set to be released on August 16, 2024.

