The gaming world’s latest obsession is Marvel Rivals, NetEase’s hero shooter. Unfortunately, like a lot of popular multiplayer titles, it has its fair share of issues. Some are pretty easy to deal with, but one is making the game borderline unplayable. Here’s how to fix Marvel Rivals dropping FPS.

How To Deal With Marvel Rivals Dropping FPS

FPS stands for frames per second, which is a way to track how many images are being displayed in a game per second. A lot of games allow you to display the FPS so you’re able to ensure that the game is firing on all cylinders. However, that’s a blessing and a curse because seeing the FPS drop can not only affect the gameplay but also your mentality going into a match.

There are countless examples of players taking to platforms like Reddit and Steam to discuss their FPS issues in Marvel Rivals. While it was a small problem at launch, it’s become more prevalent since the Season 1 update. That’s forcing players to go back to the drawing board to come up with solutions.

One of the ways gamers are tackling dropping FPS in Marvel Rivals is reinstalling GPU drivers. Heading into the Windows settings allows you to navigate to the graphics settings and enable GPU acceleration. Some players are finding that they disabled the setting for another game and left it off, essentially tying Marvel Rivals‘ hands behind its back.

Another solution is to redownload the game on an SSD. Games are known to launch faster and play more smoothly when on a storage device rather than on a PC, and it could be just what Marvel Rivals needs to get back to normal.

If those solutions don’t work for you, the final thing to try is to wait for a fix from NetEase. The developer is good about getting ahead of problems, and it’s already been working to tackle a similar FPS problem that makes certain characters do less damage. So, while stepping away from the hottest game in the world will not be fun, it’s better than trying to play something that’s just not working. Use it as an excuse to work through your backlog or binge a show you’ve been putting off.

And that’s how to fix Marvel Rivals dropping FPS.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

