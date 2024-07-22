How To Fix Pokemon GO’s 0 XP Best Friends Issue

One of the most reliable ways to earn a ton of XP in Pokemon GO is by hitting the Best Friends level with another trainer. However, the Pokemon GO community is plagued by an issue where you earn 0 XP for hitting Best Friends. Here’s how to fix it.

How to Fix 0 XP for Best Friends in Pokemon GO

If you find yourself facing the dreaded 0 XP for Best Friends in Pokemon GO notification, is there any hope? Many trainers on Reddit report that you can salvage the XP from this screen with one quick trick. If you use a Lucky Egg here, it will double the XP you should have earned, giving you the full possible amount of 200,000 XP. Until someone backs out of best friendship with me, I’ve been unable to personally test this theory, but I have found several comments verifying that it worked for other players.

Why Would You Get 0 XP For Hitting Best Friends in Pokemon GO?

When you hit the Best Friends tier with another trainer, both of you should get a whopping 100,000 XP. However, some Pokemon GO fans have been hit with a truly devastating pop-up notifying them that they hit Best Friends status but got 0 XP.

While I’d love to tell you it’s yet another glitch that will soon be resolved, this doesn’t appear to be the case. The issue is all down to a tricky bit of how Niantic set up the Best Friends system. Because you can only have 400 friends in the game and hitting Best Friends provides a great XP boost, many trainers are constantly clearing out their friends list to make space for new pals.

However, if a trainer deletes you as their friend right after they claim their 100,000XP, they’ve – perhaps unknowingly – stolen your chance at the boost. Because that trainer is no longer your friend, you don’t earn the bonus when you log in. While it’s easy to get mad at another trainer for deleting you so quickly after reaping the rewards, the issue comes down to how this bonus is set up in the game.

However, if you have a Lucky Egg in your inventory and stand to lose out on that hefty Best Friends XP bonus, it’s worth a shot to pop the egg and hope for the best. Hopefully, Niantic will eventually fix this glaring issue and ensure that both players always get their full friendship XP.

Pokemon GO is available now.

